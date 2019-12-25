Five people taken to hospital after downtown collision
CTV News Toronto Published Wednesday, December 25, 2019 10:19PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 25, 2019 10:21PM EST
Paramedics respond to a three-vehicle collision at at Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard Wednesday December 25, 2019. (Kayla William /CP24)
TORONTO -- Five people have been taken to hospital, including two children, after a multi-vehicle collision downtown.
It happened at Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.
Toronto police said three vehicles collided and one of them flipped over.
Two women were transported to hospital with serious injuries while another was transported with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Two minors were also transported to hospital as a precaution, paramedics said.
It is not yet clear what caused the collision.