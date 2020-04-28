TORONTO -- A five-month-old puppy that was reported stolen from outside a Richmond Hill condo building on Sunday has been reunited with its owner.

The Husky and Pomeranian mix named Prince was inside a vehicle that was stolen outside a building on South Park Road, near Leslie Street and Highway 7, around 4:40 p.m.

The owner told police that she had stopped her white Range Rover in front of the building before running inside to talk to someone at the front desk. When she returned, the car was gone.

The vehicle was discovered a short time later, but Prince was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, police released Prince’s photo to the public and asked for information regarding the puppy’s whereabouts.

According to investigators, around 5 p.m. that day, the dog was dropped off “by an unknown person” outside of the family’s residence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.