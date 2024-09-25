Ontario woman out $2,500 after iPad returned by courier goes missing

An Ontario woman who returned a $2,500 Apple iPad via courier says she won't get a refund after the package went missing.

Chris Power-Arsenault, of Collingwood, Ont. said she bought a 12.9 iPad Pro with a keyboard in May. Even though she said she liked the tablet, she decided to upgrade to a different model.

Apple told her she could get a full refund if she returned the iPad using a return label with the courier UPS.

Power-Arsenault said she went to a nearby UPS Store, printed off the return label and sent it back. However, Apple said the iPad was never returned to them.

"A week went by and Apple told me they did not receive the iPad," said Power-Arsenault.

Concerned, Power-Arsenault went back to the courier to find out where the package was.

"I went back to the UPS Store and they said that they had sent it and there was nothing else they could do," said Power-Arsenault.

Both Apple and UPS agreed to investigate but in the end Power-Arsenault was told that the package was lost, and she would no longer receive her refund of $2,574.

"I need my money back, I have proof I sent it out, I have proof it had the labels, the tracking number and the receipt," said Power-Arsenault.

Apple told CTV News it would look into the situation further.

"We are aware of the situation reported by the Power family and assure you that our team is diligently working on the ongoing investigation to resolve this matter," a spokesperson for Apple said.

Power-Arsenault is hopeful the missing iPad can still be recovered as it was purchased on her credit card, and she still needs to pay for it.

"I want my money back that's owed to me. I've done everything on my part and I think I deserve my money back what I paid for and what I returned," said Power-Arsenault