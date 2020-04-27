Police search for five-month-old puppy stolen from outside Richmond Hill condo
York Regional Police are searching for Prince, a five-month-old Husky and Pomeranian mix that was stolen from Richmond Hill. (Police handout)
TORONTO -- Police are asking for the public’s help to find a five-month-old puppy that was stolen along with a vehicle outside a condominium in Richmond Hill on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators were called to a building on South Park Road, near Leslie Street and Highway 7, around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to police, the victim had stopped her white Range Rover in front of her condo building and went inside to speak to someone at the front desk. When she came back outside, her vehicle was gone.
The victim’s dog named Prince was inside the car.
The vehicle was discovered a short while later near Weston and Rogers roads in Toronto, but Prince was nowhere to be found.
Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for the Husky and Pomeranian mix. Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.