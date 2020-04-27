TORONTO -- Police are asking for the public’s help to find a five-month-old puppy that was stolen along with a vehicle outside a condominium in Richmond Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators were called to a building on South Park Road, near Leslie Street and Highway 7, around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the victim had stopped her white Range Rover in front of her condo building and went inside to speak to someone at the front desk. When she came back outside, her vehicle was gone.

The victim’s dog named Prince was inside the car.

STOLEN DOG - We need your help to locate Prince, this 5-month-old Pom/Husky mix. He was taken from a vehicle that was stolen in Richmond Hill. Vehicle was recovered in the area of Weston Rd/Rogers Rd, Toronto, but Prince was nowhere to be found. Call 866-876-5423 x7241 with info pic.twitter.com/3l165e0Qp3 — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 27, 2020

The vehicle was discovered a short while later near Weston and Rogers roads in Toronto, but Prince was nowhere to be found.

Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for the Husky and Pomeranian mix. Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.