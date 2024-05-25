TORONTO
    • Firearm discharged outside of North York elementary school

    A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo.
    Police are investigating after a firearm was discharged outside an elementary school in North York on Saturday.

    The Toronto Police Service responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West just before 5 a.m. for reports that a firearm had been discharged at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School.

    Responding officers discovered evidence of gunfire, the service said. No injuries were reported.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

