    • Fire crews battling blaze at under-construction home in York Mills

    Fire crews respnd to a blaze at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the York Mills area, Thursday, December 14, 2023. Fire crews respnd to a blaze at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the York Mills area, Thursday, December 14, 2023.

    Crews are currently responding to a two-alarm fire at a home under construction in the York Mills area in North York.

    Toronto Fire responded to a fire at the three-storey home on Dempsey Crescent, near Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road, shortly after 6 a.m.

    Firefighters arrived to find the large home fully involved in flames and attacked the blaze defensively.

    It’s possible the home may collapse, Toronto Fire said.

    No injuries have been reported so far.

    It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

    It's not clear whether anyone is currently living at the home, which is listed for sale for $13.8 million.

    According to the listing, the home features a large underground six-car parking garage, a grand winding staircase, nanny suite, exercise room, spa and home cinema. 

