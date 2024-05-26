Female driver dead after vehicle crashes into Oshawa home

A woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into a house in Oshawa early Sunday morning.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said it received a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a home in Glenbourne Court just after 4:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene, they said. No one in the home was injured.

Roads in the area will be closed for several hours for investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Kapeluk of the East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1641.