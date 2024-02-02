Feds to give Toronto another $143M to help house asylum seekers
The federal government is providing Toronto with another $143 million in funding to help support the influx of asylum claimants arriving in the city.
The funding, which is through the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) program, is part of the $362 million that will be distributed across Canada and was announced by federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller earlier this week.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In July, the federal government promised to provide Toronto with $97 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers. But in the months that followed, municipalities, including Toronto, repeatedly called on Ottawa for more cash to address the true cost of the crisis.
Last month, the city’s Budget Chief Shelley Carroll indicated that the city required another $250 million from the federal government to help cover the cost of housing asylum claimants in Toronto.
The city threatened homeowners with an additional six per cent levy on their tax bill in 2024 if the federal government didn’t come through with more money.
Miller’s funding announcement came the night before Chow released her 2024 draft operating budget, which did not include the six per cent levy.
The new cash provided to the city will reimburse Toronto for costs incurred in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.
Speaking at the news conference on Friday, Chow called the funding commitment a “down payment” and added that the federal government has committed to coming through with more money for the rest of 2024.
“That means that they have fully delivered for Toronto,” she said. “Recognizing that our fiscal years don’t align... it is a commitment and I am just so grateful.”
When announcing the details of her proposed budget Thursday, Chow confirmed that the city is currently housing around 6,000 asylum seekers and refugees in its shelters. This number, she said, represents about half of the shelter population in Toronto.
“The mayor and I talked about it and she assured me her commitment to making sure that they money is used as effectively and efficiently as possible,” Freeland said Friday.
“We are going to work hard together to make sure the money we have provided goes as far as possible and supports as many people as possible.”
Freeland also announced Friday that Ottawa will provide a $19.75 million top-up to the city’s share of the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit, which offers financial support to low-income renters.
Chow said this money will give 2,000 people “a chance to find decent, permanent homes.”
When pressed about previous tension between the two governments over a lack of adequate funding for asylum seekers, Freeland dismissed the idea that there was a strained relationship.
“I think the announcement you’ve heard today shows that we have reached a really good understanding on a critical issue,” the deputy prime minister said.
“There is no federal government that has been as committed to the city of Toronto, that has invested as much in the city of Toronto, as our government and I think all of us are proud of that.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies at age 76
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died.
BREAKING Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Letting children play rugby amounts to child abuse, study says
Allowing children to play impact sports, such as rugby or boxing, amounts to a form of child abuse, researchers from three British universities said in a new study.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec ethics commissioner will not open investigation into two CAQ MNAs
Quebec ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet will not be opening any investigations into CAQ MNAs Yves Montigny and Gilles Bélanger in the end.
-
2 dead, 1 injured in Montreal apartment fire
Two people are dead and one is in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end early Friday morning.
-
Before CAQ renounced private political donations, party proposed doubling maximum contribution to $200
Francois Legault's CAQ, which has just temporarily renounced popular financing, proposed raising the ceiling on political donations to $200 last summer.
London
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
-
Construction of new Strathroy fire station set to begin
The new hall will rise next to the existing structure, which dates back to 1975. It will be torn down once construction is complete.
Kitchener
-
Students won’t return to fire damaged Mount Forest school this year
Fire damage at a Mount Forest school is so extensive students won’t be able to return to their classrooms for the remainder of the year. New details have also been released about the fire.
-
Guelph police say investigation ongoing at Preservation Park
Police tape was blocking the entrance of Preservation Park as Guelph police conducted an investigation Friday.
-
Caribana festival coming to Kitchener
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana festival.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Ottawa
-
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau, here are the changes this year
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau this year with a few changes to keep the beloved winter festival viable during the mild weather conditions.
-
Driver charged with assault after Ottawa road rage incident
The Ottawa Police Service have arrested two people on assault, firearms and drug charges in connection with a road rage incident on Walkley Road Thursday morning.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal collision near the city of Brockville, Ont. on Friday afternoon
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex students going home early on April 8 due to solar eclipse
Students in Windsor-Essex will be sent home from school early on the day of the solar eclipse in April.
-
Coyote sightings reported at Roseland Golf Course
The City of Windsor says neighbours and walkers near Roseland Golf and Curling Club have been reporting coyote sightings on the course.
-
Online fundraiser launched for funeral costs of Lakeshore homicide victim
A fundraiser has been created for a man who was killed last month in Lakeshore.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
-
Woman charged twice in same day for same driving violations
A woman from Orangeville was charged with the same offences twice on the same day while driving in Bradford.
-
One person seriously injured in 'targeted assault' at Orillia home
Provincial police in Orillia are investigating what they are calling a targeted incident that sent one person to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Snowstorm could bring up to a couple feet of snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
-
Halifax Transit driver allegedly steered bus into ditch, charged with impairment
The driver of a Halifax Transit bus is facing impairment charges after he allegedly landed his vehicle in a ditch Thursday night.
-
62-year-old man dead after N.S. crash
A man from Westville, N.S., is dead after a car crash in Green Hill on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
-
Employee fatally injured at Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership
An employee at a Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership was killed in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
-
Kid in the Hall explores emotional fallout of pandemic in 'Dark Purple Slice'
Kids in the Hall member Bruce McCullough is back in his home town, premiering a new play as part of the High Performance Rodeo.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg convenience stores found illegally selling cannabis
The owner of several convenience stores across Winnipeg is facing numerous charges related to selling cannabis and tobacco products to minors.
-
Richardson family re-acquires Fairmont Hotel
The company owned and operated by the Richardson family now owns the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
Hockey families on both sides of border demand answers from twin B.C. entrepreneurs
Missing refunds, cancelled or non-existent tournament registration, shoddy equipment, disorganization, and poor communication costing parents hundreds or thousands of dollars are among allegations on both sides of the border that has caught the attention of U.S. law enforcement agencies.
-
Vancouver home sales rise in January as demand outpaces newly listed properties
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales got off to a strong start in the first month of 2024 but the pace of newly listed properties did not keep up with demand.
-
B.C. coroner's inquest jury begins deliberations about deadly Winters Hotel fire
A coroner's inquest jury looking into the Winters Hotel fire that killed two people in Vancouver two years ago was stood down Friday to deliberate potential recommendations to avoid similar deaths.
Edmonton
-
Section of Jasper Avenue closed after pedestrian injured in collision
A collision involving a pedestrian has led Edmonton police to close a section of Jasper Avenue in both directions between 121 and 123 Street.
-
Mandatory non-essential water use ban lifted for Edmonton and neighbouring communities
A mandatory non-essential water use ban for Edmonton and surrounding communities has been lifted, Epcor announced on Friday.
-
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.