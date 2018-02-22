

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





An evacuation order has been lifted in Brantford after heavy flooding forced about 2,200 families out of their home.

The municipality declared a state of emergency on Wednesday morning after rising water levels along the Grand River breached the dikes and flowed into several low-lying areas lining the river.

However, the evacuation order was lifted at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Bridges that were closed as a result of the flooding were declared off-limits until a full structural assessment could be completed.

“The city wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to our federal and provincial counterparts who are fully aware of the situation and offered a full host of resources and assistance as required,” the city said earlier today. “The Ministry of Transportation will be onsite to assess structural soundness of the three road bridges impacted in the evacuation area as well as two pedestrian bridges.”

A total of seven schools that are in the impacted neighbourhoods were closed on Thursday.

Officials have said that the flooding in Brantford was exacerbated by an ice jam that developed early Wednesday morning.

Prior to the order being lifted, area residents fear that the retaining wall bordering the evacuated area could give way.

“There was debris, logs, everything,” area resident Fred White said. “There was ice right up to the edge of the wall here and a lot of people were concerned that the wall might give out someplace because the ice was jammed right up against it.”

In some areas, crews began cleaning up the debris left behind by the surge but the full extent of the damage may not be known for some time.

“I’ve lived here all my life and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Dave Levec said. “We had Hurricane Hazel in 1954 and we had the flood of 1974 and ‘96… but this is devastating.”