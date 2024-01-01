TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ella Shelton nets first-ever PWHL goal in inaugural game between New York and Toronto

    Team United States goalkeeper Alex Cavallini (33) makes a save as Team Canada forward Natalie Spooner (24) looks on during first period women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Team United States goalkeeper Alex Cavallini (33) makes a save as Team Canada forward Natalie Spooner (24) looks on during first period women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Ella Shelton was the first goal scorer in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League

    Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont., beat goalie Kristen Campbell with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle to put New York up 1-0 against Toronto on Monday.

    The defender's historic goal came 10:43 into the first period.

    The PWHL regular-season opener was held at Toronto Metropolitan University's Mattamy Athletic Centre in front of a sold-out crowd.

    The arena was previously Maple Leaf Gardens and the home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

    The game was the first of 72 to be played in the six-team PWHL's regular season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    • Shining a light in dark places: A New Year's message from our newsroom

      With the world’s biggest internet companies taking a large piece of the Canadian advertising market over the past several years, the financial pressure on local newsrooms – which keep the lights on by selling commercials – has never been greater. And that’s a shame, because local news at its best is the place where people can stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News