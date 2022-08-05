Elderly woman dies in hospital after collision in Scarborough
An elderly woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
The incident took place on Victoria Park Avenue, south of Surrey Avenue, around 3:30 p.m.
According to police, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 74-year-old woman, going north on Victoria Park Avenue and attempted to make a left turn into a plaza. A Land Rover Ranger, driven by a 26-year-old man, was travelling southbound on Victoria Park Avenue and collided with the Corolla, a release issued Saturday said.
An 86-year-old woman, a passenger in the Corolla, was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic services at 416-808-1900.
