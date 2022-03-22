Elderly woman assaulted, robbed in Mississauga: police

Police in Peel Region say that a woman in her 70s was assaulted and robbed by two people in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

It happened near Goreway and Etude drives just after 6 p.m.

At that time, police said the woman was walking in the area when she had her bag stolen by two individuals. The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

A female and a white male were seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle, police said.

No other information has been released by police.