    • Elderly pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham dies in hospital

    A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)

    A 79-year-old woman who was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Markham on Sunday afternoon has died in hospital, police say.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Bur Oak Avenue and McCowan Road at 4 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian and vehicle collision.

    Officers arrived on scene to find an elderly woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said, adding that the vehicle involved was a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

    The pedestrian was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said in an update Monday afternoon.

    The driver remained on scene and no charges have been laid, according to police.

    No other details have been released.

    Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

