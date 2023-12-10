TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham suffers life-threatening injuries

    A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in Vaughan. (CTV News Toronto) A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in Vaughan. (CTV News Toronto)

    A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Markham on Sunday suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

    York Regional Police say the incident happened just before 4 p.m. at McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue.

    The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, officers say.

    McCowan Road is closed between Castlemore and James Parrott avenues.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News