Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham suffers life-threatening injuries
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Markham on Sunday suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.
York Regional Police say the incident happened just before 4 p.m. at McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, officers say.
McCowan Road is closed between Castlemore and James Parrott avenues.
Trump says he won't testify Monday at his New York fraud trial and sees no need to appear again
Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he "VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY" testified last month and saw no need to appear again.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Catholic priest in small Nebraska community dies after being attacked in church
A Catholic priest in a small Nebraska community died Sunday after being attacked in a church rectory, authorities said.
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
Al Gore calls UAE hosting COP28 'ridiculous,' slams oil CEO appointed to lead climate talks
Climate advocate and former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday called into question the decision to hold the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates, a leading producer of the world’s oil.
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
Canada has a secretive history of adoption, and some want it brought to light
In a theatre in St. John's, N.L., a murmur spreads through the audience as people timidly raise their hands. They have been asked if they saw their own stories reflected in the film they just watched -- 'A Quiet Girl.'
In inaugural speech, Argentina's Javier Milei prepares nation for painful shock adjustment
It wasn't the most uplifting of inaugural addresses. Rather, Argentina's newly empowered President Javier Milei presented figures to lay bare the scope of the nation's economic 'emergency,' and sought to prepare the public for a shock adjustment with drastic public spending cuts.
Montreal
-
West Island clients seek refund from snow plow company that didn't show up
Dozens of families in the West Island are demanding their money back because the man they paid to do their snow removal never showed up to clear their driveways after the first snowstorm of the season.
-
Quebec's public sector negotiations grind on as unions criticize lack of urgency
While Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling for 'flexibility' on working conditions in the public sector, unions are denouncing the government's lack of urgency to reach an agreement.
-
Expect lots of rain in the Montreal area Sunday and Monday
Montreal, Laval and the South Shore can expect 10 – 20 millimetres of rain and about five centimetres of snow Sunday into Monday.
London
-
Driver of fatal hit-and-run still at large
Via a video shared on social media, Norfolk County OPP have provided an update on their ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy.
-
St. Thomas police investigate downtown break-in and theft
St. Thomas police are investigating a break and enter and theft at a downtown business.
-
Local organizations host Hanukkah party
The London Jewish Community Foundation and Jewish London hosted a Hanukkah Party Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck by ION train in downtown Kitchener
A pedestrian was struck by an ION train Sunday afternoon in downtown Kitchener.
-
Christkindl Market wraps up in downtown Kitchener
The Christkindl Market has wrapped up another successful year in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Another driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A driver is accused of travelling more than 70km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 on Friday, provincial police say.
-
NEW
NEW Indigenous services minister to table First Nations water bill as early as Monday
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to table much-anticipated legislation to improve water quality in First Nations communities as early as Monday.
-
Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say
A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Police search for white Audi sedan that left Queensway crash scene
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who is accused of driving away from the scene of a crash on the Queensway.
-
The 10 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa so far in 2023
Photo radar cameras caught an average of 627 speeders a day on Ottawa roads in October, as the extra sets of eyes on the road continue to detect speeders in school zones and community safety zones.
-
Work to secure Quebec dike continues one week after evacuation over breach fears
Officials say work is ongoing to stabilize a Quebec dike that was showing signs of failing, forcing hundreds from their homes one week ago.
Windsor
-
Right on schedule: West Windsor commuter street open to all traffic
Sandwich Street between Ojibway Parkway and Chappell Avenue is now fully open to all traffic.
-
Windsor dad mourned after fatal crash, Chatham man sentenced to life in prison, and Windsor’s newest lotto winner: Top Windsor stories this week
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man who died in a car accident on Dec. 2, A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend, and a Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see she was the lucky winner of $100,000. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Demolition taking place in Wheatley
The Municipality of Chatham Kent says contractors are expected to be on site in downtown Wheatley as the town moves forward with their plans for revitalization.
Barrie
-
Police take multiple impaired drivers off Simcoe County roads
Provincial police in Orillia say three impaired drivers have been taken off the roads in less than 48 hours.
-
Barrie's Earth Angels collecting donations for most vulnerable for Christmas
A local grassroots organization is calling for help as volunteers work to support the most vulnerable in Barrie ahead of Christmas.
-
Barrie Transit operators work to 'stuff the bus' to help those in need
The spirit of giving is in the air in Simcoe County, with bus drivers in Barrie now doing their part to give back to their community.
Atlantic
-
Tent fire at Grand Parade leaves volunteers calling the situation emergency
An early morning fire has shaken the homeless encampment at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax.
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in P.E.I.
The Queens District RCMP has arrested a 20-year-old man after a fatal collision in P.E.I. left three people dead and three others seriously injured.
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this': Homeless farm community almost ready
At the end of a long country driveway a new beginning awaits for 21 individuals who need a fresh start in life.
Calgary
-
Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery
Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.
-
New mural celebrates connection between Tsuut'ina people and the buffalo
The Tsuut'ina Nation celebrated the unveiling of a new mural Saturday.
-
Broncos bounce back to topple Hurricanes 2-1 in Swift Current rematch
The script got flipped Saturday night in Swift Current as the Broncos rode the home crowd to defeat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1.
Winnipeg
-
'Where there's a will': Peg City Kindness Crew strives to fulfill overwhelming hamper demand
A newly-created non-profit group is attempting to give out three times more holiday hampers this year, as the high cost of living leaves many Manitobans struggling this holiday season.
-
Wheelchair curling 'funspiel' returns for 2nd year
A sporting event putting a twist on one of Manitoba's favourite games has returned for its second year, raising both money and awareness for a good cause.
-
‘We really need to support those people’: Market makers ask Winnipeggers to shop local
With inflation still high and the cost of living skyrocketing, some vendors at craft and Christmas bazaars are struggling to market their markets. This is prompting many small businesses in Manitoba to make a plea to purchase locally.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces new three-year action plan to address gender-based violence
British Columbia has announced a new three-year action plan that it says aims to end stigma around gender-based violence and ensure access to supports.
-
Workers at Hudson's Bay store in Kamloops, B.C., on strike
Workers at the Hudson's Bay store at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, B.C., have walked off the job after their union and the company were unable to reach a wage agreement.
-
Police investigation launched after man brings deceased baby to B.C. hospital
Mounties are investigating an infant’s death in Williams Lake, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Officials say problem property program a 'success'
A pilot project dealing with problem properties in Edmonton has been made permanent due to its success.
-
Snowboard sensations put on a Big Air show
No Canadians made it to the podium at Saturday night’s FIS World Cup Big Air Snowboard event at Commonwealth Stadium. But the night saw some snowboarding history being made.
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."