Eight new inductees are being honoured at Canada's Walk of Fame ceremony and gala in Toronto on Saturday, including Will Arnett, Mr. Dressup and Cindy Klassen.

The 21st annual ceremony and gala is taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where there will be a celebration of Canadians who have achieved excellence in their respective fields on both national and international stages.

This year's inductees are:

Frank Gehry (Science, Technology and Innovation): World-renowned architect known for contemporary architecture including the Guggenheim Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Cindy Klassen (Sports and Athletics): Six-time Olympic medallist in long track speed skating and Canada's all-time most-decorated Olympian.

Triumph (Arts and Entertainment): Multi-platinum and Gold Record award-winning hard rock band.

Mark Messier (Sports and Athletics): Hockey Hall of Fame memberm six-time Stanley Cup champion and recipient of the Order of Canada.

Jim Treliving (Business and Entrepreneurship): Celebrity businessman, TV personality on Dragons' Den and owner of Boston Pizza International.

Will Arnett (Arts and Entertainment): Emmy-nominate actor, producer and comedian--best known for his roles in Arrested Development and 30 Rock.

Mr. Dressup – Ernie Coombs (Legend Inductee): Children's TV entertainer starring in the series Mr. Dressup, which was on the air for nearly 30 years.

Dr. James Naismith (Science, Technology and Innovation): Physician and inventor of the sport of basketball in 1891

Grammy-winning singer Alessia Cara is receiving the 2019 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

The star-studded event will also include presentations and appearances from special guests including Chris Hadfield, Sharon Hampton and Bram Morrison, Isaiah Thomas, Tom Cochrane, David Mirvish, Marc and Craig Keilburger, David Foster, and the stars of Dragon's Den.

The 2019 Canada's Walk of Fame Awards broadcast airs on CTV.