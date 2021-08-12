Advertisement
Durham police searching for stolen vehicle with puppy inside
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 12:52PM EDT
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle with a puppy inside. (Twitter/DRPS)
TORONTO -- Durham Regional Police are looking for a vehicle with a young puppy inside which they say was stolen near Port Perry Thursday morning.
The 2015 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with the licence plate AY12574 was taken near Scugog Line 3 and Simcoe Street at 10 a.m., police said.
Inside the vehicle was a nine-month-old Australian Sheppard named Opal.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the puppy is asked to contact police.