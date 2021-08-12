TORONTO -- Durham Regional Police are looking for a vehicle with a young puppy inside which they say was stolen near Port Perry Thursday morning.

The 2015 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with the licence plate AY12574 was taken near Scugog Line 3 and Simcoe Street at 10 a.m., police said.

Inside the vehicle was a nine-month-old Australian Sheppard named Opal.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the puppy is asked to contact police.