    • Driving instructor charged in Peel Region after allegedly operating school vehicle with 'extreme' window tint

    A photo of a vehicle with tinted windows that police say was being operated by a Peel Region driving instructor. (Peel Regional Police/Twitter) A photo of a vehicle with tinted windows that police say was being operated by a Peel Region driving instructor. (Peel Regional Police/Twitter)
    A driving instructor in Peel Region driving school has been charged after allegedly operating a school vehicle with ‘extremely tinted windows.’

    The driver was charged Thursday after being stopped by an officer with Peel Regional Police’s Road Safety Unit, according to a tweet by the service.

    “Earlier today a [Peel police] officer stopped a driving instructor operating a driving school vehicle with extremely tinted front windows, including tint on the windshield,” it reads. “Driver charged!”

    In Ontario, drivers are prohibited under the Highway Traffic Act from operating a vehicle if the window to the direct left or right of the driver’s seat […] substantially obscures the vehicle’s interior when viewed from outside the motor vehicle.

    While any amount of tinting on a vehicle’s front windows can technically land a driver a charge, it is the job of a police officer to determine whether a window’s tint causes a view to be “substantially” obscured.

