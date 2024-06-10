Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in North York

Toronto police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a driver dead Sunday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 3:37 p.m. on Mount Pleasant Road, near Glen Echo Road just north of Midtown, police said in a news release issued Monday.

As the driver approached the intersection, they veered off the road, striking a light post and a fence, according to police.

The driver died as a result of their injuries, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

Traffic Services is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900.