Suspect wanted after victim forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened with death in Scarborough

Police have released images of an individual who allegedly forcibly confined, and assaulted and threatened to kill another person in southwest Scarborough over the weekend.

The incident happened last Friday near Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.

Toronto Police Service said they were called to that area at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

According to investigators, a suspect confined a victim inside an apartment, and choked, threatened to kill, and assaulted them with a weapon multiple times.

Police said that the victim managed to escape the residence and contacted police.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the area prior to their arrival, they said.

Toronto police said the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Phoenix Macrae-Therien, 26, of Toronto, is wanted for one count each of forcible confinement, assault, assault choking, and uttering threats, and three counts of assault with a weapon.

They are described as six-foot-two with a slim build and brown shoulder length hair.

Macrae-Therien was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater with a yellow star on the front, and carrying a blue backpack.

Toronto police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.