Suspect wanted after victim forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened with death in Scarborough
Police have released images of an individual who allegedly forcibly confined, and assaulted and threatened to kill another person in southwest Scarborough over the weekend.
The incident happened last Friday near Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.
Toronto Police Service said they were called to that area at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.
According to investigators, a suspect confined a victim inside an apartment, and choked, threatened to kill, and assaulted them with a weapon multiple times.
Police said that the victim managed to escape the residence and contacted police.
The suspect, meanwhile, fled the area prior to their arrival, they said.
Toronto police said the suspect and victim are known to each other.
Phoenix Macrae-Therien, 26, of Toronto, is wanted for one count each of forcible confinement, assault, assault choking, and uttering threats, and three counts of assault with a weapon.
They are described as six-foot-two with a slim build and brown shoulder length hair.
Macrae-Therien was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater with a yellow star on the front, and carrying a blue backpack.
Toronto police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jay-Z accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old in 2000 incident along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy' Combs has amended her lawsuit to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Jay-Z at the same party.
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the insurgency that toppled Syria's Assad?
Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the militant leader of the insurgency in Syria, has spent years working to remake his public image, renouncing to ties to al-Qaida.
A timeline of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the search for his killer
The search for the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's has stretched beyond New York City and continues. Here's what we know so far.
Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and says a U.S. withdrawal from NATO is possible
Donald Trump on Sunday pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to reach an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as U.S. president-elect to end the war despite being weeks from taking office.
Suspect wanted after victim forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened with death in Scarborough
Police have released images of an individual who allegedly forcibly confined, and assaulted and threatened to kill another person in southwest Scarborough over the weekend.
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
Do you recognize these men? RCMP seek Metro Vancouver grandparent scam suspects
Mounties in Metro Vancouver have released photos of two men alleged to have been involved in “numerous” so-called grandparent scams earlier this year, hoping the public can help identify them.
Pantone names its colour of the year for 2025
Pantone has named an 'evocative soft brown' its colour of the year for 2025, continuing a tradition that has now run for more than a quarter of a century.
Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
-
This Ontario family's car was stolen in Montreal with their dog still in it
An Ontario family's car was stolen with their dog still in it. The car was found, but their furry friend is missing.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Freezing rain expected in Ottawa this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa with freezing rain expected to move through the region on Monday.
-
Man, 99, still at work 7 decades after opening eastern Ontario Christmas tree farm
This weekend is one of the busiest of the year for Christmas tree farms all over the region, as the holidays approach and people start decorating their trees.
-
Ottawa shelters feeling demand during cold snap
At the Shepherds of Good Hope in the city's downtown core, the demand on services is rising with the cold weather.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
-
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
-
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
Kitchener
-
Two 16-year-olds charged with Brantford stabbing
Two Brantford teens are accused of a stabbing that sent the victim to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Roof of historic hotel collapses in Bayfield
A week’s worth of heavy snow coupled with rain overnight in Bayfield proved too much for the roof of the historic Albion Hotel.
-
Wet week ahead with rain and snow in southern Ontario's forecast
You’ll want to bundle up and bring along an umbrella when heading out the door this week.
London
-
Roof of historic hotel collapses in Bayfield
A week’s worth of heavy snow coupled with rain overnight in Bayfield proved too much for the roof of the historic Albion Hotel.
-
'They’re going through hell': TLC Foundation treats children with cancer to free shopping spree
The TLC Foundation invited over 200 children from southwestern Ontario to Toys R Us in London, Ont. for a free shopping spree.
-
On the Bright Side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Windsor
-
Windsor hockey association holds first Teddy Bear Toss
Stuffed animals flew over the glass at the rink inside the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex Sunday morning.
-
What’s lowering Detroit River water levels?
If you’ve noticed the current along the Detroit River sitting lower than usual, you’re not alone.
-
'They’re going through hell': TLC Foundation treats children with cancer to free shopping spree
The TLC Foundation invited over 200 children from southwestern Ontario to Toys R Us in London, Ont. for a free shopping spree.
Barrie
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Barrie, surrounding areas
After all the snowfall that hit Muskoka and Simcoe County over the last week, Barrie and many other parts of the region are under a freezing rain warning as of Sunday evening.
-
Pair of sleeping drivers charged in drug bust
Two drivers are facing charges after they were allegedly found sleeping in their respective vehicles and possessing a quantity drugs Saturday afternoon in Waubaushene.
-
Driver charged after sliding onto someone’s lawn: OPP
Caledon OPP charged a driver after they allegedly slid their vehicle onto someone’s front lawn earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Wintery weather warnings in effect for southern Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued several snowfall, winter storm and freezing rain warnings for much of southern Manitoba.
-
Snowplows expected to hit Winnipeg streets Sunday evening
The weather outside is frightful, but the City of Winnipeg hopes to make roads slightly more delightful – and useable – with its snowplows.
-
Minnedosa residents urged to reduce sewage usage due to winter storm
People living in Minnedosa are being asked to reduce their sewage usage or risk a sewage backup in their homes and businesses.
Atlantic
-
Dalhousie University study applies artificial intelligence to sustainable dairy farming
A researcher at Dalhousie University in Halifax is applying modern technology to ancient practice to identify trends in methane emissions from Canadian dairy farms.
-
Federal Government announces more than $1 billion to meet New Brunswick’s electrical needs
Natural Resources Canada announced it will spend more than $1 billion for the province of New Brunswick to meet growing electricity demands in a news release Sunday.
-
The 61st Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon raises more than $559,000 for children in need
The 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its proud Maritime tradition, raising more than $559,000 for children in need on Saturday.
N.L.
-
Not just for your parents: Facebook's buy-and-sell platform drawing back millennials
The two-metre-tall anchor, believed to be from a century-old shipwreck, was salvaged by a fisherman in the 1980s. But last year, the 31-year-old Stapleton, who works as a navigation officer on a cargo ship, snapped it up on Facebook Marketplace.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
Edmonton
-
2 arrested in connection with Friday killing of 20-year-old security guard
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old security guard at a downtown apartment building on Friday.
-
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
-
Drivers face slippery road conditions east of Edmonton into Saskatchewan
Freezing rain, snow and plummeting temperatures on Sunday in east-central Alberta are making road conditions slippery.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of jubiliant Syrian-Calgarians celebrate end of Assad regime at city hall rally
Hundreds of Syrian Calgarians crowded into city hall Sunday, only instead of protesting for freedom, they were tasting it.
-
Calgary police stage checkstop on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day
Calgary police launched their first holiday checkstop Saturday night on Stoney Trail.
-
Inglewood’s Blues Can announces closing date – and a new home
The Blues Can has a new home.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.
-
Winter storm warnings active across central Saskatchewan
As snow continues to fall across the province, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued winter storm warnings for a large tract of central Saskatchewan.
-
Trudeau says fall of Assad 'ends decades of brutal oppression' for Syria
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new chapter for Syria can begin that's free of terrorism and suffering for its people.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon honours Bella Brave with birthday celebration
It has been five months since Bella Thompson, widely known as Bella Brave to her millions of TikTok followers, passed away after a long battle with Hirschsprung’s disease and an auto-immune disorder.
-
No injuries following kitchen fire in Saskatoon
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Sunday afternoon.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.
Vancouver
-
Young Swiftie scores ticket to sold out Eras Tour show after holding up sign outside stadium
Thirteen-year-old Sidney Pang was among the throngs of Swifties without a ticket to the Eras Tour in Vancouver who gathered outside of a fenced-off BC Place Saturday night – but thanks to one stranger’s act of kindness, she ended up inside the stadium singing along.
-
End of the Eras Tour, with Taylor Swift to take final bow in Vancouver
Taylor Swift touched down on five continents during her Eras Tour, and now fans from around the world are awaiting its final curtain at BC Place in downtown Vancouver.
-
Here’s when parking passes are required for Mount Seymour
People visiting Mount Seymour Provincial Park during the peak winter season will need to book a parking spot in advance, starting on Dec. 12.
Vancouver Island
-
Young Swiftie scores seat at sold-out Eras Tour after holding up sign outside BC Place
Thirteen-year-old Sidney Pang was among the throngs of Swifties without a ticket to the Eras Tour in Vancouver who gathered outside of a fenced-off BC Place Saturday night – but thanks to one stranger’s act of kindness, she ended up inside the stadium singing along.
-
B.C. NDP provincial director hospitalized after 'serious medical emergency'
The former B.C. NDP MLA for Chilliwack and newly appointed provincial director, Dan Coulter, is in hospital after suffering a “serious medical emergency,” according to the party.
-
Prince George Taylor Swift fans rent car after flight to Vancouver cancelled
A diehard Taylor Swift fan who lives in Prince George, B.C., says a flight cancellation forced her and a group of other Swifties to rent a car and make the near 800-kilometre journey to Vancouver to catch the last dates of the Eras Tour.