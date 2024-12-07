Three people taken to hospital after triple shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto Police are on the scene of shooting that has sent three people to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say shots were fired at approximately 5:19 a.m., near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

Three people with gunshot wounds were located by police and transported to the hospital.

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers arrested one person at the scene and two firearms were allegedly recovered, police said.

More details to come…