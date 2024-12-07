TORONTO
Toronto

    • Three people taken to hospital after triple shooting in downtown Toronto

    tps
    Share

    Toronto Police are on the scene of shooting that has sent three people to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    Police say shots were fired at approximately 5:19 a.m., near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

    Three people with gunshot wounds were located by police and transported to the hospital.

    One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police say.

    Officers arrested one person at the scene and two firearms were allegedly recovered, police said.

    More details to come…

     

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News