Westbound Hwy. 401 in Ajax reopens following police investigation

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Ajax are now reopen following a police investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police said shortly before noon on Sunday that they were investigating a “sudden death” in the area.

The westbound lanes of the busy highway were subsequently closed between Salem and Westney roads as police investigated. The eastbound lanes of the highway were unaffected, OPP said.

The closure lasted until around 4:30. .

Police have not provided any further details about the incident.

Anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Toronto OPP’s Whitby office at 905-668-3388 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.