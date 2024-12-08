Car crash sends at least 2 to hospital and leaves debris on Mississauga Road

At least two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole near Winston Churchill Boulevard at Derry Road overnight.

Police say emergency services arrived at the scene Sunday and transported multiple occupants from a vehicle to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene shows the car parts scattered around the road, including the transmission of the vehicle in the middle of the sidewalk.

The northbound lanes of Winston Churchill between Aquitaine and Derry Road are closed as police investigate.