1 person rushed to the hospital, 1 arrested following shooting in Toronto’s east end

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s east end early Sunday evening.

The incident happened near Jones and Danforth avenues.

Toronto police said they were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found one person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a trauma center via emergency run, they said in a post on X.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one patient to hospital in “critical, life-threatening condition.”

Police said a gun has been recovered and one person has been arrested.

Jones Avenue is currently closed in both directions at Danforth Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details to come…