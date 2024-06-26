TORONTO
Toronto

Driver critically injured in rollover on Hwy. 403 on-ramp: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
Share

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover on a Highway 403 on-ramp this morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the highway on-ramp from Wilson Street in Hamilton.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Wilson Avenue for the police investigation.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News