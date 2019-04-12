

The driver of a school bus has been charged after the vehicle rolled into a ditch in Durham Region on Friday morning, injuring two children.

Ontario Provincial Police said the bus rolled on Cold Springs Camp Road, south of the Ganaraska Forest, at around 8:30 a.m.

The bus was headed northbound on the rural road when it somehow lost control, crossed a lane, skidded over the embankment and into a ditch. The yellow school bus landed on its side in the dirt.

A nine-year-old, 11-year-old and the 48-year-old bus driver suffered minor injuries. The other six students onboard the bus were not hurt.

Police, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene quickly.

“It could’ve been a very serious situation,” OPP Const. Kim Johnston said.

“Fortunately it wasn’t. No serious injuries involved. Some of the students were picked up by their parents and there were a few students that were transported to the Orono (Public) School where they were heading.”

Pat Powless said she rushed to pick up her granddaughter when she got the call.

“The officer was very good at reassuring us that everybody was okay, so I was okay,” she said.

“As soon as I saw her she said, ‘Look at my bus!’ It’s just relief that she’s okay.”

Witnesses told CTV News Toronto that the emergency response was swift.

“I was surprised by how many ambulances and fire trucks and police were in here, fairly quick. There was a dozen or so,” Al Middleton said. “I was really surprised by how many came so fast.”

According to a news release issued by OPP Friday afternoon, the driver of the bus has been charged with careless driving, failing to properly wear a seatbelt and failing to ensure a vehicle inspection report is accurately completed.

A portion of the rural road was blocked off while police and collision reconstruction experts conducted an investigation.