Driver arrested after Tesla crashes and bursts into flames in downtown Toronto

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Stationmaster charged in Greece train crash that killed 57

A stationmaster accused of causing Greece's deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the tragedy.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton