Dozens charged after November street race in which participants blocked traffic on Hwy. 427, police say
Police have arrested and charged 31 people after hundreds of drivers gathered in Peel Region to allegedly race their vehicles over a two-day period.
Dubbed Project Speedbump, the investigation was launched by Peel Regional Police’s (PRP) Road Safety Services Safer Roads Team after it identified several drivers who participated in these unsanctioned events.
Police said that on Nov. 18, 2023, they monitored a group of 150 to 200 motorists who set up to race their vehicles at multiple locations throughout Peel Region.
In some cases the groups had up to 150 vehicles, media officer Const. Richard Chin said in a video posted online.
At that time, PRP said that they identified several drivers who had allegedly committed various dangerous driving offences.
The following day, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, police said that many of the same street racers returned to the area to race and set up races on American Drive in Mississauga.
Investigators noted that their “dangerous driving behaviour” resulted in a collision involving a Corvette and a BMW.
The driver of the Corvette, a 21-year-old man from Markham, was subsequently charged with numerous driving offences, including one count each of dangerous operation and public mischief for providing a false statement as well as three counts of race a motor vehicle.
Police said that prior to the crash, the driver of the BMW was seen street racing. The motorist, a 19-year-old man from Toronto, was charged with several driving offences, including dangerous operation and two counts of race a motor vehicle.
The drivers then left from that location and set up to race on Highway 427 North at Finch Ave West, police said.
“The vehicles proceeded to park along all the live lanes of the highway and blocked all traffic for over 25 minutes. The occupants of these vehicles left to spectate the races on the highway,” police said in a news release.
The force’s street racing team was also able to identify and arrest some of those drivers.
In the end, Project Speedbump resulted in 31 arrests, 53 Criminal Code charges, and 69 Highway Traffic Act charges, including dangerous operation of motor vehicle, racing, stunting, and speeding.
“Dangerous driving behaviours such as those which took place on Nov. 18 and 19, 2023, will be vigorously investigated, and the appropriate charges will be laid. Where authorized, we will seize your car,” Insp. Tim Nagtegaal said in the release.
Chin said that PRP recognizes the “extreme danger that street racing poses to our community” and is working to address it.
Project Speedbump is part of a larger, ongoing multi-jurisdictional enforcement initiative called Project E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminating Racing Activities on Streets Everywhere), which aims to eliminate dangerous driving behaviour on streets in Peel Region.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctor with hundreds of patients puts off retirement, concerned about who will care for them
A Canadian family doctor originally planned to retire at age 72. He's putting it off because he hasn't been able to find any physicians willing to take over his practice.
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
U.S. ambassador to NATO accuses Canada of 'lack of commitment' to defence spending pledge
Canada is the only NATO member without a plan or a timeline to reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, according to the U.S. ambassador to NATO.
Trudeau jabs Poilievre over bill that could usher in digital ID for porn browsing
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and dementia
Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, according to representatives for Williams.
Don't put your iPhone in rice, Apple warns. Here's what to do instead
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Loblaw profits and sales continue growing as shoppers look for more deals
Canada's largest grocer expects this year to be much like the last: customers continuing to seek discounts and deals, leading to more growth at the company’s discount brands and banners, and higher profits.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'Very, very concerned': MUHC has lost 12 beds in cancer ward since November
One-third of the beds in the McGill University Health Centre's cancer ward has closed since last fall due to staff shortages, which is raising concerns on what effects this might have on patients, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec government to present budget on March 12
The Quebec government says it will present its provincial budget on March 12.
-
Security in the Village: Plante says progress is underway, but more time is needed
Montreal's mayor and police chief visited the Village on Thursday, hoping to reassure residents and business owners concerned about security.
London
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.
A gas leak filled a south London home with gas, forcing the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
-
'Firearm smuggling pipeline,' discovered by OPP, U.S. Homeland Security in biggest gun bust in Ontario’s history
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault-style rifles in the province’s history.
Kitchener
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
App saves 65,000 meals from being thrown out in Waterloo Region
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.
-
Police investigating homemade dummy left near Highway 401 outside Woodstock
Ontario Provincial Police want to know who left a homemade dummy near a highway outside Woodstock, prompting several people to call emergency services to report a person in distress.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. ATV driver fled police, now charged with stunt driving
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake caught up with an ATV driver who fled arrest last month and charged them with stunt driving, among other offences.
-
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
-
SIU investigates after pickup followed by Sudbury police crashes into two vehicles
A woman was seriously injured Wednesday evening in Greater Sudbury in a collision at the intersection of Regent Street and Martindale Road.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau mayor resigns, citing 'hostile' political climate
France Bélisle announced Thursday morning she is resigning as mayor of Gatineau, Que., effective immediately.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in multiple store thefts in Kanata
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in the commercial thefts in Kanata.
-
Officers issued 'multiple violations' during 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary rally, police chief says
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers issued "multiple violations" for driving and parking infractions during last weekend's 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary rally in downtown Ottawa, according to the police chief.
Windsor
-
Ontario cities move forward with Housing Accelerator Fund plans
Flush with cash from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), cities like London and Guelph are moving ahead with new plans to build more and varied homes while Windsor continues its own efforts to address the housing affordability crisis without.
-
Walkout planned, petition launched over Kingsville school naming
The Greater Essex County District School Board has landed on the names of two new schools, but not everyone is happy about it.
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
Barrie
-
279 charges laid in Ontario's largest illegal weapons bust
Sixteen individuals face charges after the most significant weapons bust in the province's history, with officers seizing illegal handguns, assault rifles and drugs with an estimated street value of $3.25 million.
-
Man accused of killing his wife tells 911 dispatcher she 'left in a complete rage'
Michael Sedo returned to the witness stand in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday for cross-examination from the defence in the case against his father, John Sedo, the Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wife, Helen, who disappeared in July 2020.
-
Pothole season returns, keeping road crews busy
The unseasonably mild weather this February has motorists once again grappling with the aftermath of freeze-thaw cycles wreaking havoc on the roads.
Atlantic
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
-
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
-
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces $3.5M for 20 anti-human trafficking organizations
The province is using $3.5 million in funding to help support 20 anti-human trafficking organizations in Alberta.
-
'Deeply insulting': Carbon tax rebate cuts spark petition from business advocate
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is launching a petition against the federal government's changes to the carbon tax.
-
Cameron stays alive in Scotties playoff hunt with close win over Smith
Manitoba's Kate Cameron scored one in the 10th end for a crucial 5-4 win over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith in Thursday's opening draw at the Canadian women's curling championship.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after teen found dead in downtown apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.
-
What $1 million can buy you in Winnipeg's housing market
If you’re in the market for a house in the $1 million range, Winnipeg is one of the cities in Canada where you will get more bang for your buck.
-
Auditor general calls for improvements to Manitoba Archives
Manitoba’s auditor general said there are significant risks to the protection of preservation of Manitoba’s historical records, adding that some records remain unavailable to the public
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING BC NDP delivers election budget with rebates, billions in new infrastructure
British Columbia’s majority NDP government delivered its 2024 budget on Thursday, forecasting a deficit in order to maintain services and promised infrastructure spending, while promising rebates and other goodies during an election year.
-
IVF funding, expanded cancer care, seniors' supports: A look at B.C.'s $6B in new health-care spending
B.C.'s 2024 budget outlines $6 billion in increased health-care spending over three years, including millions more for cancer care, mental health and addictions, seniors’ care and in vitro fertilization.
-
B.C. Budget 2024: Rebates, credits, small businesses relief in election year
One-time rebates and bonuses for eligible families and hydro customers will see more money in the pockets of British Columbians as part of the NDP’s election year budget, with more spending in key support programs.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
-
Youth worker with ties to Edmonton, Saskatchewan charged with sex crimes involving child
A youth worker who has been employed in Alberta and Saskatchewan has been charged with sex crimes involving a child.
-
2 Edmontonians injured in Leduc County crash
An Edmonton man is in critical condition after a crash south of the city Thursday morning.