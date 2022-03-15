Doug Ford to announce more than 450 new medical school positions in Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an appearance in Brampton Tuesday afternoon to announce the addition of more than 450 new postsecondary positions across all six of the province's medical schools.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop. The announcement is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

Speaking on background, officials say the addition of the new beds — 160 of which will be for undergraduate positions and 295 for postgraduate — marks the largest expansion of undergraduate and postgraduate education in over a decade.

The expanded positions will be allocated as such:

Ryerson University will receive 80 undergraduate seats and 95 postgraduate positions

University of Toronto will receive 30 undergraduate seats and 45 postgraduate positions

Northern Ontario School of Medicine will receive 30 undergraduate seats, and 41 postgraduate positions

Queen’s University will receive 20 undergraduate seats and 30 postgraduate positions

Western University, McMaster University and University of Ottawa will each receive 28 postgraduate positions.

This is a developing story. More to come…