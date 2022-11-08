Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an “improved offer” a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday morning, Ford said he couldn’t get into details about what the new offer entailed, but said it was “improved…particularly for the lower-income workers.”

The premier also told reporters that he was “past the stage of fighting” with the union, saying the government is willing to “negotiate all day (and) all night.”

“I don't want to fight. I just want the kids in school. That's what I want to do,” he said.

The comments come as schools reopened after a two-day walkout by the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE), which has roughly 55,000 members.

The protest came after negotiations with the province fell through and the government enacted Bill 28, which uses the notwithstanding clause to override the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to force a contract on the employees.

The legislation also made it illegal to strike and imposed hefty fines on individuals participating in any job action.

Ford promised on Monday to rescind the bill if CUPE workers stop striking and return to the table.

The union accepted the offer and bargaining is expected to resume Tuesday morning.

Bill 28 is expected to be rescinded on Nov. 14 when MPPs return to the legislature after a week-long break.

The two parties still have to come to terms over the contentious issue of wages.

CUPE has been asking for an annual 11.7 per cent salary increase annually, but last week said their latest offer was about half of what was originally proposed.

The government, meanwhile, put an annual wage increase of 2.5 per cent for those making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent for all other employees on the table.

This wage increase was locked in using Bill 28 last week.

Speaking with CP24 Tuesday morning, Lathe president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions said they are going into negotiations with an "open mind and clear head."

"My hope is that the government and the employers are doing the exact same thing,” Laura Walton said.

CUPE members have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31.

The union is still in a legal position to strike, but will have to provide five days notice of any further job action.

This is a developing news story. More to come.