Double stabbing in Rexdale sends 2 to hospital

Toronto police
A man and a woman have been rushed to hospital after a stabbing Saturday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area at around 11:45 p.m.

Both victims are in their 30s and were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still outstanding.

