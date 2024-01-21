"Disruptive passenger" tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a “disruptive passenger” at the gates of Pearson Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
In a written statement provided to CP24, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that they were advised that a passenger had “attempted to open a door midflight,” which they noted “cannot be done at cruising altitude.”
Police said that the aircraft landed safely at Pearson International Airport shortly after 3 p.m.
Once the transatlantic flight was de-boarded, they said that officers entered the plane to “deal with the passenger in question,” an elderly male they said had been “in a state of crisis and confusion.”
Police said that the man’s actions do not appear to be intentional.
“He was restrained by Air Canada employees during the flight as part of their flight safety protocols,” PRP said, adding no criminal charges have been laid and that the man and his family have been connected to additional supports.
Air Canada also confirmed to CP24 that there was a mid-flight incident with a “disruptive passenger” on Boeing 787-9 travelling from London-Heathrow to Toronto on Jan. 21.
“Our crews are experienced and managed the situation appropriately, allowing the flight to continue normally to its destination. As per procedures, authorities met the aircraft,” the airline said in a written statement.
“We have no additional details to provide, but as noted the aircraft operated the flight normally.”
Air Canada also noted that it is actually not possible to open aircraft doors at high altitude as they are designed to “act as a plug” taking advantage of internal and external air pressure to “create a secure seal.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class action settlement
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment
Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.
Foiled by soil: Failed vandal in Trenton, Ont. caught on camera
A group of individuals were caught trying to vandalize an eastern Ontario restaurant, but things did not exactly go as planned.
Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 44 people
A landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province early Monday buried 44 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more.
Dogs watching TV can give vets insight into their vision, study says
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Canada's Hannah Schmidt wins second straight World Cup ski cross gold at Nakiska
Hannah Schmidt doubled her World Cup ski cross victories at Nakiska Ski Resort on Sunday.
Adam Harrison, a son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
Trump celebrates DeSantis' decision to drop out, ending a bitter feud that defined the 2024 campaign
Donald Trump set aside months of criticism and mockery of Ron DeSantis on Sunday night, celebrating his onetime Republican rival as his newest supporter after the Florida governor ended his presidential campaign and endorsed the former president.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister makes surprise visit to over-capacity Montreal-area emergency room
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube made a surprise visit to one of Montreal's busiest emergency rooms on Saturday and was optimistic about what is being done to alleviate pressure on the West Island institution.
-
Disabled woman trapped in apartment as snow removal operations drag in Laval
Deborah Morley is disabled and partially blind and has missed several medical appointments as she is trapped in her home due to her sidewalk not being cleared of snow.
-
CTV News Montreal at 6 p.m. for Jan. 21, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 p.m. for Jan. 21, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
London
-
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 claims one life Sunday morning
One person is dead and another is in a London hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 21 in Saugeen Township.
-
Teen arrested after several bomb threats made to local business
A 14-year-old male has been arrested after an alleged bomb threat was made at a business in the area of Wonderland Road South and Viscount Road
-
'Having fun is what it's all about': London Knights celebrate opening of outdoor YXU skating rink
If you happen to enjoy skating and airplane spotting, then perhaps the outdoor ice rink at London International Airport (YXU) is just the place for you this winter.
Kitchener
-
Three snowmobiles involved in fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.
A fatal crash involving three snowmobiles is under investigation.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Kaitlyn Braun sentencing, new shape discovered, romance scam
Victims of a doula defrauder sharing their story, a new shape discovered at the University of Waterloo, and a bureaucratic dispute over a land donation in Wilmot round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Serious injuries following pedestrian crash in Simcoe
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Simcoe.
Northern Ontario
-
Structural collapse at Algoma Steel, company cannot confirm what exactly leaked into the water
Utility piping at Algoma Steel’s coke-making plant collapsed early Saturday morning. The incident has resulted in the discharge of liquid waste into St. Marys River. Company says they cannot confirm what exactly leaked from the broken piping into the water.
-
Missing 5-year-old northern Ont. girl found, mother charged
Police say five-year-old Nakina Boyer was located Saturday and the mother has now been charged with abduction in contravention of a court order.
-
Provincial police investigating northwestern Ont. death, victim identified
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service are investigating a death in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
Ottawa
-
Skaters hit the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway for first time since 2022
The Rideau Canal Skateway is open for skaters between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street.
-
Foiled by soil: Failed vandal in Trenton, Ont. caught on camera
A group of individuals were caught trying to vandalize an eastern Ontario restaurant, but things did not exactly go as planned.
-
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class action settlement
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore OPP, LaSalle police investigating weekend homicide
The public is being asked to avoid two separate areas of Belle River and LaSalle on Sunday after police responded to a home on Saturday morning and located an individual with life-threatening injuries, who later died in hospital.
-
15 year old makes threats, distributes child pornography after break up: CKPS
A 15-year-old youth is in custody after they allegedly made threats against multiple people and distributed child pornography following a break up, police in Chatham-Kent said.
-
'We feel the energy across the river': Detroit Lions an economic boom for border cities
Regardless of how things play out Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to be a big boost to Windsor’s local economy. Whether you’re on the Canadian or U.S. side of the border, businesses have been booming for weeks in 'south Detroit.'
Barrie
-
Family, Orillia mourns six-year-old killed in deadly weekend crash
The City of Orillia is in mourning after a young girl was killed in a tragic crash Saturday night in the city's downtown core.
-
Adaptive snowsports program provides skiing options for those with disabilities
Canadian Adaptive Sports (CADS) held its first full ski session of the season with the goal of eliminating barriers for those with disabilities.
-
'Blood siblings' share story of thanks
A stem cell donor reunited with the recipient of his donation on Sunday to mark their 20th anniversary since the donation.
Atlantic
-
Saint Andrews approves new look for Market Square and Market Wharf
Saint Andrews, N.B. is gearing up for a massive facelift after council announced it has unanimously approved plans to reconstruct Market Wharf and Market Square.
-
Whitney Pier, N.S., residents fear proposed Pallet shelter village could negatively impact their neighborhood
Some people are calling for public consultation on the proposed location for a Pallet shelter village in Whitney Pier, N.S.
-
Raising funds to bring a sword from the American Civil War back to New Brunswick
The New Brunswick Historical Society has started a GoFundMe to bring the sword of Dr. John F. Stevenson, a surgeon in the American Civil War, back to the province.
Calgary
-
No recharge: long-term Prairie drought raises concerns over groundwater levels
In the middle of an Alberta mountain playground, adjacent to a popular ski resort, there's a well sunk into the bedrock that has John Pomeroy worried.
-
Flames grant forward Dillon Dube leave of absence over mental health concerns
Calgary Flames forward was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team Sunday due to mental health concerns.
-
Stagnant winter weather produces air quality concerns for Calgary
Environment Canada issued an air quality weather statement for Calgary early Sunday related to stagnant winter weather conditions.
Winnipeg
-
Video of Indigenous woman zip tied by staff sparks protest at Marlborough Hotel
Upwards of 100 people stormed a downtown Winnipeg hotel Sunday in protest after a video surfaced showing an Indigenous woman being restrained by hotel staff with zip ties. The outcry comes as police and hotel staff allege the woman had been armed with a knife.
-
Crews battle another fire at warehouse that burned down months ago
Winnipeg fire crews battled a fire at a vacant industrial warehouse in Point Douglas that had already burned down in a blaze more than six months ago.
-
RCMP charge man, two teenagers in deadly stabbing in The Pas
One of the two victims of a serious stabbing in The Pas has died of his injuries. Police have arrested two teenagers and a 33-year-old man in connection with the death.
Vancouver
-
SkyTrain could shut down too if Metro Vancouver bus strike escalates Monday, union warns
The union representing SkyTrain employees in Metro Vancouver says it's prepared to shut down all services Monday in solidarity with bus supervisors as a deadline to resolve a dispute with Coast Mountain Bus Company looms.
-
Strong odour coming from Burnaby refinery carried no health risks: fire chief
An “industrial incident” at an oil refinery in Burnaby that blanketed parts of Metro Vancouver with a strong chemical smell on Sunday didn’t pose any risks to the public, according to the Burnaby Fire Department.
-
'It's long overdue': Family of boy killed by foster parents supports decision to demote B.C. children's minister
The family of a Fraser Valley boy killed by his foster parents supports the decision that saw the demotion of B.C.’s embattled children’s minister.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking' closure of Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market sparks new collective seeking kitchen space
With one weekend left before the Downtown Edmonton Farmers Market closes its doors for good, a group of small businesses has banded together to find a new home.
-
No recharge: long-term Prairie drought raises concerns over groundwater levels
In the middle of an Alberta mountain playground, adjacent to a popular ski resort, there's a well sunk into the bedrock that has John Pomeroy worried.
-
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.