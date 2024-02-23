Death of second asylum-seeker at Mississauga shelter sparks calls for more funding, support
Several African Canadian groups are continuing to call for more support for refugee claimants in Canada after another asylum-seeker died while seeking shelter in Mississauga last weekend.
Speaking at a news conference outside the Dundas Shelter, located on Dundas Street East in Mississauga, the leaders of a number of African Canadian groups spoke out about the woman’s death, which occurred at the shelter on Feb. 18.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Advocates say the woman, an asylum-seeker from Kenya, waited for several hours in the cold before she was permitted inside the building and passed away less than 24 hours later.
“Now we may not stand here and confirm or deny that the cause of the death… was because she was waiting outside for hours and hours. As much as we can not confirm that, there is something that we cannot deny. We cannot deny the correlation,” pastor Eddie Jumba told reporters on Friday morning.
“This is what we know… we know that our sister showed up and she had to wait outside for a long time in the cold. And eventually, she died. That we know.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Region of Peel confirmed that prior to her death, the woman had arrived at the shelter on the Family Day weekend needing a place to stay.
“After experiencing a medical emergency at the shelter, she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The hospital does not feel that the death is suspicious and there is no police involvement,” the statement, which was provided to CTV News Toronto, read.
The spokesperson offered condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and the “broader asylum claimant and African communities.”
“Asylum claimants sacrifice so much in the hope of building a life of freedom, safety, and hope in Canada. We need to do better,” the statement continued.
“As members of Regional Council, we will continue to advocate to all levels of government for more funding to support the settlement and integration of asylum seekers; while expanding access to and investing more in housing subsidy, wraparound supports, and health care for vulnerable communities.”
The death comes after another asylum-seeker from Nigeria died outside the same shelter just three months ago.
Peel police previously confirmed that the man, who was in his 40s, was found without vital signs in a tent outside the shelter on Nov. 15. His death was deemed “non-suspicious” by police.
On Friday, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed that Peel Region’s shelter system is running at over 400 per cent capacity due to the use of shelter hotels.
Brown has also previously said that about 80 per cent of the people in the shelter system are asylum-seekers, largely from African countries, and on any given night, the region sees as many as 150 people sleeping outdoors.
“It is unfortunate that this is the second time that I am standing here for exactly the same reason,” Jumba said Friday.
He said the mood in the community has been one of “grief,” “anger,” and “despair.”
“This is not just an issue in Mississauga… this is a national issue and it should be responded to as such,” Jumba said.
Earlier this month, the federal government announced that through the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) program, an additional $362 million will be distributed across Canada to help support the influx of asylum claimants arriving in the country.
In November, Ottawa also pledged to provide $7 million to Peel Region to help create a permanent welcome centre to process refugees and asylum seekers at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It is not clear if that funding has flowed to the region at this point.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'dragon' fossil
Newly-discovered fossils have allowed scientists to reveal a 240-million-year-old “dragon” in its entirety for the first ever time, National Museums Scotland said in a statement on Friday.
From salmonella-contaminated foods to birth control pills: Here are this week's recalls in Canada
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'act of empty symbolism'
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?
Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.
A former funeral home owner has been arrested after a corpse lay in a hearse for 2 years
A former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been arrested, authorities said.
Senior with dementia loses $600K to repeated grandparent scams
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
A Second World War bomb prompted an evacuation in England before being taken to sea to be blown up
An unexploded Second World War bomb will be transported Friday through the southwestern English port city of Plymouth by a military convoy and disposed of at sea, prompting one of the largest evacuations in the United Kingdom since the war.
Are you fully immunized against measles? Canada's public health agency says to check
Amid a rise in measles cases in other countries and a handful of confirmed cases in Canada, the national public health agency 'strongly advises' everyone check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Are you fully immunized against measles? Canada's public health agency says to check
Amid a rise in measles cases in other countries and a handful of confirmed cases in Canada, the national public health agency 'strongly advises' everyone check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
-
Quebec bar condemns premier's comment about independence of judges
The Quebec bar association is denouncing what it calls an 'attack' on the independence of federally appointed judges from Premier Francois Legault.
London
-
Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
-
Eastbound Highway 401 near London, Ont. reopens following single-vehicle crash
Drivers had to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.
-
OPP clear area in Elgin County following police investigation
Police resources have cleared an area in the Municipality of West Elgin Friday morning following a police investigation.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall
A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Sudbury police arrest suspected GTA drug dealer, seize cocaine
A suspected drug dealer from the Greater Toronto area has been charged by Sudbury police after searching four local homes and seizing nearly $20,000 in suspected cocaine.
Ottawa
-
1,500 shoplifting incidents reported at Ottawa LCBO locations over three months
More than 1,500 shoplifting incidents were reported at LCBO outlets in Ottawa during the final three months of 2023, as Ottawa police continue to see a rise in shoplifting incidents in the capital.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.
-
Man, 60, found dead after house fire in Quinte West, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died in a house fire in the Quinte West, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought in attempted fraud at local bank
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted fraud at a local bank.
-
51 traffic-related charges handed out by Windsor police
Windsor police were cracking down on drivers in the city on Thursday.
-
Windsor included in pilot project on new transportation technologies
The Canadian government announced Windsor will be part of a pilot project to develop and commercialize new transportation technologies and innovative solutions.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
-
Barrie man in shock after 'life-changing' lottery win
A Barrie man is celebrating his first big lottery win after playing every week for 16 years.
-
Gun, ammunition and $23K seized in OPP raid of Innisfil home
Police say a three-month drug investigation resulted in an arrest and the seizure of a handgun, ammunition and $23,000 cash from a residence in Innisfil.
Atlantic
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
-
Nearly half of Halifax encampment residents have moved to indoor shelters: city
Three days ahead of a deadline to vacate five Halifax encampments, almost half of the people living in those areas have moved to indoor shelters, according to the city.
-
Halifax police on scene after high school fight, multiple youths arrested
Halifax Regional Police are on the scene at a Halifax high school “in relation to a disturbance.”
Calgary
-
Lynx passengers face travel chaos after airline announces shutdown
Passengers booked with Lynx Air were left scrambling to replace cancelled flights after the ultra-low-cost airline announced Thursday evening that it is ceasing operations after filing for creditor protection.
-
Alberta regulator accepts Rockies coal mine application, will call public hearing
Alberta's energy regulator says it will accept an application and open hearings into a controversial open-pit coal mine on the southern slopes of the province's Rocky Mountains.
-
85K of drugs seized in Calgary bust, 2 charged
Calgary police have charged two people in connection with a trafficking investigation that saw more than $85,000 in illegal drugs seized.
Winnipeg
-
Jets chairman Chipman says current state of attendance is not sustainable
Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team's future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn't improve.
-
'It was just a hoax': Winnipeg senior warns others after nearly falling victim to phone scam
A Winnipeg senior who was almost swindled out of $5,000 by a phone scam is sharing her story in hopes of saving others from falling victim.
-
CAO of Manitoba municipality charged with stealing from local curling club: RCMP
The CAO of a municipality in Manitoba, who also served as the treasurer of the local curling club has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing money from the club.
Vancouver
-
Shots fired at Langley home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Langley say they're investigating a shooting that happened in the Willoughby area early Friday morning.
-
Metro Vancouver weather: Flurries in forecast, 'significant snowfall' on highways
B.C. drivers taking mountain highway passes this weekend are being warned to prepare for snowy conditions.
-
Here's how high gas prices are predicted to get in Metro Vancouver this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
Edmonton
-
Pride crosswalks, non-government flags banned in Alberta town after community vote
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
New exhibit brings Cambodian culture and history to Edmonton
A new exhibit in Edmonton is offering a look back at one of Asia's greatest empires.
-
RCMP officer charged with assault over 2020 arrest
An RCMP officer is facing assault charges relating to a 2020 arrest outside Lacombe, Alta.