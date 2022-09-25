Daytime stabbing at Toronto supermarket sends two to hospital

Two men have been transported to hospital after a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received a call at 12:55 p.m. reporting a stabbing at a supermarket located at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.

Emergency officials say two men were transported to hospital – one to a trauma centre in serious condition, and the other to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are on scene investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. More to come…