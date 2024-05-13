TORONTO
Suspect charged after woman repeatedly stabbed inside Oshawa home: police

Durham Police
A 42-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was repeatedly stabbed at a home in Oshawa on Sunday, Durham Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Monday, police said officers were called to a home in the area of Cedar Street and Wentworth Street West at around noon for a report of an armed person.

Police allege that a man repeatedly stabbed a woman during a domestic-related assault inside the residence.

The victim, police said, was able to flee and run to a neighbouring home and the man was taken into custody without incident after police arrived on scene.

The woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The accused, a 42-year-old Oshawa resident, has been charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and possession a weapon dangerous to the public, police said.

In an effort to protect the identity of the victim, police said they will not be naming the suspect in this case.

