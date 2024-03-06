TORONTO
Toronto

    • Daytime shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 seriously injured: police

    Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a daylight shooting in Hamilton on March 6. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News) Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a daylight shooting in Hamilton on March 6. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News)
    One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daytime shooting in Hamilton, police say.

    It happened in the area of King Street West and MacNab Street South.

    Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

