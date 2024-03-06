Daytime shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 seriously injured: police
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daytime shooting in Hamilton, police say.
It happened in the area of King Street West and MacNab Street South.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
King Charles III spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote on social media.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
The family doctor shortage is forecast to be worse within 2 years. Here's what an Ont. doctor says needs to change
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
U.S. teen's secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest
A Davis County teen is home safe and a man is in jail after police believe the man travelled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.
Symptoms are starting early for allergy sufferers in Canada. Some say climate change is to blame
Warmer-than-usual weather is causing allergy symptoms to flare up earlier than normal or even get worse for some allergy sufferers in Canada.
High levels of cancer-causing chemical found in acne treatments
High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent U.S. laboratory Valisure.
Municipal councillors donated to Saskatchewan Party using taxpayer funds to gain access to premier, other provincial politicians
Multiple municipalities, including the City of Regina, have donated tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to Saskatchewan’s political parties in the past few years, a joint investigation between CTV Regina and the Investigative Journalism Foundation has revealed.
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
Quebec dentist suspended, fined for vulgar, sexist and racist comments
A Montreal dentist has been suspended for three months and fined $10,000 for making racist and vulgar remarks and gestures during a conference for dental students.
Pro-Palestinian groups served court injunction for protest outside Montreal synagogue
Pro-Palestinian groups were served a court injunction during a demonstration outside a synagogue in Cote-des-Neiges on Tuesday, barring them from protesting within 50 metres of certain Jewish community buildings for a period of 10 days.
Average price for single family home 'surged' in February, LSTAR says
The market appears to be making a comeback, with the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) reporting the average price of a single-family home increasing by $77,000 last month.
Cat perishes in overnight house fire in London
Crews responded to the scene in the 100 block of Saddy Ave. near Bournemouth Drive around 1 a.m. The call to 9-1-1 came from neighbours and when crews arrive, one occupant of the home was waiting outside.
Reimagine Southdale: First major community housing upgrade in 50 years
For the first time in more than five decades, London Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH) is taking major steps to upgrade its housing stock while putting a dent in the housing crisis.
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended by the OHL
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
Greater Sudbury’s six speed enforcement cameras will be moved to different locations
Greater Sudbury is adding to its arsenal of automated enforcement options with the addition of six speed enforcement cameras.
Transport slides into ditch on Hwy. 11, ends up stuck on train tracks
A commercial truck driver from southern Ontario has been charged after a transport truck crossed into the wrong lane this week and ended up stuck on the train tracks near Kapuskasing, Ont.
Shawarma spat heads to court as Shawarma Palace sues Gatineau restaurant for trademark infringement
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
Councillor wants Ottawa to be declared the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada'
An Ottawa councillor wants the capital to be declared the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada,' saying shawarma is a 'civic institution.'
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled again this year
The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.
'Suspicious' death of Windsor man investigated on Erie Beach
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a Windsor man on Erie Beach.
Police seek suspect after Ford City assault
Windsor police are seeking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following an assault in the Ford City neighbourhood.
Another delay in trial of Chatham man accused in fatal RetroFest collision
There has been another delay in trial of a Chatham man accused in a fatal RetroFest collision.
Hostile woman arrested after damaging police SUV
A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.
Carjacking suspect unable to put vehicle in gear arrested and charged
Police laid charges following an attempted carjacking involving a taxi in Owen Sound.
Fire displaces four people in Midland
Four people are homeless after a fire Tuesday night in Midland.
Province-by-province look at snow, freezing rain and rain expected Thursday in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
Audit ordered for N.B. travel nurses contracts
The New Brunswick auditor general is conducting an independent audit on the management of travel nurse contracts.
Man injured in Halifax workplace incident
Police say a man was injured following a workplace incident in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
$80K in drugs, cash and handgun seized in search of Calgary, Cochrane homes
An Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams search of homes in Calgary and Cochrane turned up more than $80,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.
Downtown Calgary safety issues the focus of new report
A group tasked with finding ways to make downtown Calgary safer is releasing its final report Wednesday morning.
TC Energy confirms latest round of job cuts; unspecified number of employees affected
TC Energy Corp. has cut an unspecified number of jobs, primarily in Calgary and Houston, the pipeline company confirmed Wednesday.
Manitoba government plans to end restriction on labour agreements for big projects
Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.
MPI technology reboot facing more delays after ‘significant challenges’: CEO
A long-delayed technology reboot at Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is going to take even longer to roll out.
Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg, southern Manitoba
A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
Port Moody, B.C., police get digital crisis tool for mental health, addiction calls
Police in Port Moody, British Columbia, are about to start using a digital public safety system that aims to improve emergency responses in mental health and addiction crisis situations.
Relationship between Vancouver Police Board, Heiltsuk Nation has 'broken down,' commissioner says
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is calling on the Vancouver Police Board and the Heiltsuk Nation to repair their relationship through a new apology ceremony.
Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday, TSN reported Wednesday morning.
Bail denied for man charged in connection with Edmonton extortion scheme
One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.
$5M investment from feds to support and grow French language in Alberta
The federal government announced on Wednesday nearly $5 million in funding for projects in Alberta that aim to improve access to services, infrastructure and education in French.