TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Little Jamaica; vehicle fled

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in the city’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood.

    Toronto police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Little Boulevard, east of Caledonia Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

    A black sedan struck a cyclist and fled the scene, police say.

    Meanwhile, the cyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

    Police have not released descriptions of the sedan or the driver. It is not known where the vehicle was last seen headed.

