2 suspects sought in distraction-style theft that targeted 88-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police are searching for two men who were allegedly involved in a distraction-style theft in May that targeted an 88-year-old man.

Police said officers received a call for fraud near Spadina Road and Heath Street on June 6 and shortly after learned about a theft that occurred on May 22.

The victim was at an ATM when two suspects arrived and stood behind him, police said.

One of the suspects, they said, used the other bank machine next to the man, while the other allegedly distracted the victim by pretending to fall.

As the victim assisted the suspect, the other suspect allegedly swapped their debit card from the ATM.

“Subsequently, the suspects proceeded to make several purchases, in addition to cash withdrawals, in the amount exceeding $10,000,” Toronto Police Service alleged in a news release on Wednesday.

Police have released photos of the suspects, who are both men in their late 30s with a medium build.

One suspect wore a ball cap, a collared, striped, long-sleeved dress shirt, jeans, and running shoes, while the other wore a ball cap, a dark blue short-sleeved collared shirt, jeans, and running shoes.

Investigators believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.