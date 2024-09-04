2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation

A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.

Last September, the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) launched Project Nebula to investigate reports of suspected human trafficking. The IJFS consists of 20 police agencies across Ontario, though Kingston, Ottawa, Peel, Toronto, Windsor and York's services supported this particular investigation.

Police say that discovered trafficking activities went beyond eastern Ontario, confirming it trickled down to southern Ontario, Quebec and as far as Nova Scotia.

The IJFS identified three female victims through Project Nebula, and arrested two individuals as a result – a 45-year-old from Brampton, Ont., and a 33-year-old from Sydney, N.S. Police did not disclose their identities due to a publication ban, adding further information will not be released.

The accused are facing a total of 36 charges, 17 of which are human trafficking charges. The charges have not been tested in court.

Officers said the victims have been referred to a dedicated support program.

Police urge anyone who is being trafficked – or knows of someone who is being trafficked – to call local police.