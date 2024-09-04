2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
Last September, the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) launched Project Nebula to investigate reports of suspected human trafficking. The IJFS consists of 20 police agencies across Ontario, though Kingston, Ottawa, Peel, Toronto, Windsor and York's services supported this particular investigation.
Police say that discovered trafficking activities went beyond eastern Ontario, confirming it trickled down to southern Ontario, Quebec and as far as Nova Scotia.
The IJFS identified three female victims through Project Nebula, and arrested two individuals as a result – a 45-year-old from Brampton, Ont., and a 33-year-old from Sydney, N.S. Police did not disclose their identities due to a publication ban, adding further information will not be released.
The accused are facing a total of 36 charges, 17 of which are human trafficking charges. The charges have not been tested in court.
Officers said the victims have been referred to a dedicated support program.
Police urge anyone who is being trafficked – or knows of someone who is being trafficked – to call local police.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
The Liberal-NDP deal is dead. What did it accomplish?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh revealed Wednesday that he's 'ripped up' the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals. Here's a look at everything the deal accomplished — and what's been left unfinished.
Liberal House Leader 'quite surprised' by NDP pulling out of two-party deal
Government House Leader Karina Gould says she was 'quite surprised' when she found out “at the same time as other Canadians today” that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was pulling out of the supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberal government.
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The gunman who opened fire inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., is a 14-year-old male, Georgia officials confirmed Wednesday.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
Six bear cubs, mom, spotted exploring tree on Manitoba property
Betty Matchizen was left counting black bears as she drove by her farm yard in Thalberg, Man. She said she pulled over on the side of the road on the weekend after seeing six black bear cubs and their mom hanging around an oak tree on the property.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Montreal
Whooping cough cases surging in Quebec: public health
Cases of whooping cough are surging in Quebec, and the number of cases during the current outbreak is much higher than the few hundred seen in the average year.
Student may need to repeat class due to controversial Quebec Education Ministry grading system
The parents of Olivier Boulerice are calling the Quebec Education Ministry's grading system that may cause him to need to repeat a class.
Urban farmers bring the Montreal melon back on old horse race track site
With the exception of two huge U2 concerts on the site, the Hippodrome Blue Bonnets has been dormant since 2009, and while Montreal and Quebec plant to build the green space is being used to grow food, including the once thought lost Montreal melon.
Ottawa
'She was kind, she was brilliant': Family, friends remember Ingleside, Ont. teen struck and killed while cycling
Charlotte Light was supposed to start high school this week. Instead her family and friends are gathering to mourn the loss of the 14-year-old, remembered for her love of family, faith and a passion for soccer, theatre and dance.
Ottawa Senators unveil new menu items and goodies at Canadian Tire Centre this season
The timeline for a downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators remains uncertain so, for now, the club is taking steps to enhance the fan experience at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, introducing several new features and foods for the upcoming season.
Jackpot in Maniwaki, Que. radio station 'Catch the Ace' contest tops $3M
In Maniwaki, Que., local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner. There's only one card left in the deck, so on Thursday, the winning ticketholder is guaranteed to take home a huge cash prize.
Northern Ontario
So long, Superstack – Vale to dismantle Sudbury's famous landmark
Vale is moving ahead with dismantling the Superstack in Greater Sudbury, the mining giant announced Wednesday. The Superstack, along with the less famous Copperstack, are being taken down at the Copper Cliff Smelter Complex.
-
Kitchener
Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
43 reported overdoses, two drug deaths over six-day period in Waterloo Region
Another community alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after dangerous substances were found in the local drug supply. We also get the region's reaction to the CTS shutdown.
Waterloo garage fire causes heavy smoke and $150K in damages
No injuries were reported after a garage fire in Waterloo Wednesday morning.
London
Increased police presence in Newbury following an investigation
Currently there are no concerns for public safety, however the public is being advised to avoid the area of Broadway Street between Henry Street, James Street, and Emmot Street for the time being.
Some signs of progress, but frustration still grows over former McCormick’s site
There are signs of progress at the site of the former McCormick’s cookie factory in London’s Old East Village, but the condition of the historic building continues to be a concern for both the ward councillor and neighbours.
Back to school for London kids as new provincial cellphone ban takes effect
The new school year got underway for most London area students today – and this year new province-wide rules for cell phones will be impacting classrooms.
Windsor
Child drowns in Harrow swimming pool over Labour Day weekend
Essex County OPP say that a child was located unresponsive in a swimming pool at an address on Huffman Road on Saturday.
Windsor police welcome new paws to the squad
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has welcomed two new pups to the K9 Unit.
Final phase of Wheatley gas investigation underway; ‘we're prepping for what's going to happen next’
"There's something really special about the people that live in this town and there's something really special about going through hard times and how everybody comes together and supports each other." stated West Kent Councillor Lauren Anderson.
Barrie
City to dismantle homeless encampment at Barrie Park
Roughly two dozen people living in Berczy Park in Barrie will have to vacate after the city issued an eviction notice.
Dump truck driver with 19 beer cans charged after allegedly blowing 2.5x over limit
A dump truck driver is facing charges for allegedly being behind the wheel intoxicated after police said he failed to stop for a stop sign in Oro-Medonte.
Road extension in Barrie's south end to open ahead of schedule
The opening of a much-anticipated new road in Barrie that is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the city's south end is ahead of schedule.
Winnipeg
Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest
A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Winnipeg guitarist searching for two prized instruments stolen from home
A Winnipeg guitarist who's worked with artists like Corb Lund, Del Barber and Romi Mayes is asking for his two favourite guitars to be returned.
Atlantic
Halifax police find human remains near Long Lake
Halifax Regional Police found human remains near Long Lake on Tuesday.
-
-
The Maritime provinces prepare to transition from summer to fall.
N.L.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
Several businesses, public areas in Jasper National Park and townsite now open, slated to open soon
Several Jasper businesses, trails and areas are now open or soon-to-be accessible.
City councillor decries elimination of road safety 'tools' in wake of Alberta move to limit photo radar
An Edmonton city councillor says the provincial government's decision to eliminate the use of photo radar on the bulk of roadways crews currently patrol will mean denying residents safer roads.
Police release image of van suspected in St. Albert shooting
Mounties have released a photo of the van believed to be involved in a shooting in St. Albert over the long weekend.
Calgary
LIVE @ 8 P.M. MT Calgary Flames host vigil to mourn Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
The Calgary Flames are preparing to mourn the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a vigil on Wednesday night.
Calgary no longer able to afford Green Line project following provincial scope change: mayor
The City of Calgary is no longer able to afford the cost of the CTrain Green Line project, following a “significant scope change” by the provincial government.
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
Regina
'Frustrated': Riders return to practice following Labour Day Classic loss
The Saskatchewan Roughrider’s 35-33 loss in the annual Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers marked the team’s sixth straight game without a win.
Sask. RCMP arrest driver travelling at 'extremely high rates of speed' near resort community
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old is facing a lengthy list of charges after he was seen driving at 'extremely high rates of speed' between Kenosee Lake and Carlyle Saturday night.
Saskatchewan's trade, agriculture ministers pen letter, calling for swift resolution of canola dispute with China
Both Saskatchewan's trade and agriculture ministers have sent their concerns to Ottawa regarding an ongoing dispute involving Canadian canola shipped to China.
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
A planned six-storey, 90-unit supportive housing complex at Cambie and Sexsmith roads in Richmond is no longer going forward. Unless it does. Which it definitely will, but maybe at a different site.
-
In B.C.'s fastest-growing city, back to school – for many students – means a return to portables or crowded classrooms.
Vancouver Island
-
Scientists say new research shows how northern elephant seals used sonar from a deep sea research facility off the British Columbia coast like a "dinner bell" as they hunted for prey.
-
Veteran British Columbia legislator Mike Bernier will run in the fall provincial election as an independent instead of joining several former BC United candidates in running under the B.C. Conservatives banner.