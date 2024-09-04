Man hit in the face with a hammer during Oakville home invasion: police

Police in Halton Region are investigating after an Oakville resident was hit in the face with a hammer during a home invasion.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a residence near Upper Middle Road West and Third Line.

Halton Regional Police Service said they were called to that area just before 4 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

According to investigators, two masked suspects damaged the glass on the front door of a home on Heritage Way and made their way to the upper floor.

Police said that one of the suspects confronted a male adult resident demanding that he hand over the keys to the Mercedes-Benz SUV parked in the driveway. The assailant then allegedly struck the man in the face with a hammer.

The suspects then stole the keys and fled in the vehicle, HRPS said.

The resident’s injuries are minor in nature.

The suspects are only described as males wearing dark clothing and masks.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, especially anyone with video footage (dashcam or door bell) in the area of Heritage Way, Upper Middle Road, and Third Line around the time of the offence of 3:55 a.m. on Sept. 4, is urged to contact HRPS’s 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.