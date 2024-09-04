Police seek 2 suspects captured on video setting vehicle on fire in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are seeking two suspects who were caught on surveillance camera lighting a vehicle on fire in Richmond Hill on Tuesday.

In a video shared on Wednesday, two men can be seen walking to a vehicle parked on the driveway of a home near Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street. One of them appears to be carrying a jerry can.

Shortly after, they appear to toss an object to the front passenger seat and ignite the vehicle, which goes up in flames. The suspects then flee.

A black Ford Expedition SUV, which police said suspects arrived in, is seen speeding away from the scene.

The homeowner called emergency services but was able to knock down the fire before they arrived, police said.

No injuries were reported to the homeowner, but police believe one of the suspects may have sustained burn injuries when they ignited the vehicle.

Investigators have limited descriptions of the suspects, who are both skinny males and were last seen wearing wearing black-hooded sweatshirts, black pants and black masks.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.