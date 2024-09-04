2 men from Quebec facing fraud charges following Oshawa traffic stop

Two men from Quebec are each facing several fraud-related charges after a driver refused to identify himself during a recent traffic stop in Oshawa.

The incident happened on Monday near Stevenson Road South and Gibb Street.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said at about 6 p.m. members of the East Division Community Response Unit were on proactive patrol in that area when they stopped a driver for allegedly committing a Highway Traffic Act violation.

Police said the motorist refused to identify himself.

Offices then detained the two males who in the vehicle and allegedly located and seized numerous counterfeit identity documents.

Jeremie Lefrancois, 24, of Quebec, has been charged with two counts of possession forged passport, three counts of possess identity information with inference of fraud, and nine counts of possess identify document.

Eugene Caisse, 29, also of Quebec, has been charged with one count of possession forged passport, two counts of possess credit card, three counts of possess identity information with inference of fraud, and 10 counts of possess identify document.

The accused were both held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Cost. Reeves of DRPS’s Financial Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.