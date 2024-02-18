TORONTO
Toronto

Cyclist rushed to the hospital after being struck by driver near Bayview and DVP access ramp

An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Share

A cyclist has been rushed to the hospital via trauma run after being hit by a driver near Bayview Avenue and the DVP access  ramp.

Toronto police said that they attended the area at 8:21 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a female patient between the age of 15 and 20 to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News