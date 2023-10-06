Cyclist finds stolen e-bike for sale at unmarked store in downtown Toronto
A Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student is sharing his story after he was able to find his stolen e-bike at an unmarked store in downtown Toronto, less than one day after it first went missing.
Jason, who CTV News Toronto has agreed to identify only by his first name, said he had parked his electric bike at Dalhousie and Gould streets before attending a three-hour lecture at 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Usually Jason brings two locks with him, but since he was in a rush on his way out he only brought one – the weaker lock – to secure his bike. All that was left of Jason’s bike when he returned was a wheel.
“I was pretty disappointed and I was confused how my bike would be stolen in such a busy foot traffic area,” Jason said.
He said that he spoke with campus security about what happened and then went home and called Toronto police the following day when he couldn’t file a police report online.
“I gave them all the information on the bike, where it happened, what time it was, and then I just asked them to be honest on what the recovery rate of the bike is,” Jason said. “They told me it was pretty low, which is not surprising.”
After hearing that, Jason said he decided to take the matter in his own hands and conduct his own investigation.
“I knew there was literally no chance of getting my bike back, if I relied on the police, they just wouldn’t prioritize that,” Jason said. “The same night it happened I just scouted the area of where my bike would possibly be and then I just found this really sketchy bike shop with no name, with a bunch of bike parts inside.”
Thinking his e-bike could be there, at an unmarked store in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets, Jason said he went in the next day.
“I went back there pretending to be a customer to go inside and then I saw my bike, and that’s when I contacted police.”
Jason said he called 911, and after waiting 30 minutes, nobody arrived. So, he said he found a nearby officer and brought him into the store.
“I just pointed to my bike, ‘That is mine,’ I showed them proof and then they questioned the store owner on how they got the bike,” Jason explained. “(The employee) said someone brought it in the day before to sell it to him.”
According to Jason, police questioned the store owner further, saying he was in possession of stolen property and “can get in trouble for it.”
“I just got my bike back and I just left by the time I knew anything else happened,” Jason explained.
TPS spokesperson Const. Laura Brabant confirmed to CTV News Toronto a report was filed and that no arrests have been made at this time. While police said the report is still being investigated, they would not confirm if the investigation included the unmarked store.
While CTV News Toronto could identify the store on Google based on Jason’s photographs, the business is unlisted and no contact information could be found.
In a statement, Toronto police said that they do not recommend civilians conduct their own criminal investigations but noted that individuals should approach an officer on the street if they are in need of help, as Jason did.
“If officers are at a scene dealing with a more immediate issue or with something that could be potentially dangerous, they may ask you to contact 911 or recommend that you call our non-emergency line at 416-808-2222,” the statement reads.
BIKE THEFT IN TORONTO
According to the latest statistics from Toronto police, there have been 2,315 reported occurrences of bike theft so far this year.
But the true number of occurrences is likely much higher, an advocate for the cycling community says.
“Bike theft is a scourge that takes place in all urban cities around the world,” director of advocacy and public policy for Cycle Toronto, Alison Stewart, told CTV News Toronto.
“In Toronto, there are very few stats available partly because, like many things related to cycling and mobility, many collisions, thefts, etcetera, go unreported.”
With the surge of car thefts throughout the city, Stewart explained bicycles are “easy targets” for those looking to make money fast.
She said that situations like the one Jason described, where he resorted to conducting his own search, are unfortunately not that uncommon.
“What cyclists tend to do … we are a fairly tight community, and while many people may not take the time to report to police, but they definitely check with different groups across Facebook, social media, as well as visiting (sic) stores that may sell stolen bikes and or checking around the city where bike posts are used to harvest stolen bikes,” Stewart said.
One of the things Cycle Toronto is advocating for is for the city to take an ethical approach to address the lack of safe and secure parking spots for bicycles across the city, just as the City is planning with its parking strategy for vehicles, Stewart said.
“For the same reason that the city has provided very cheap on-street parking and on-street permanent parking for those that are garage orphans, we are looking to see some of our public space dedicated to helping people store their e-bikes, cargo bikes or bikes because that’s another barrier for people adopting biking in their everyday lives because they simply don’t have a safe and secure place to store it,” Stewart added.
As for Jason, he says he bought extra locks and put a tracker on his bike.
“I don’t want my bike ever stolen again.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Montreal
-
Teacher assaulted in class at Laval school
A 65-year-old teacher suffered upper-body injuries after being assaulted in class by a 13-year-old student on Thursday afternoon at a Laval school.
-
Kids at Montreal daycare allegedly filmed on neighbour's surveillance camera
Parents and educators at a daycare in Montreal's Outremont borough are furious. They say a neighbour is filming their children in the daycare's private backyard without consent. Daycare educators first noticed the surveillance camera in August. The camera is installed on the second floor of a neighbour's home.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
-
Business as usual for proposed safe consumption sites in Oxford and Elgin, despite provincial pause
The medical officer of health for Oxford and Elgin said it is business as usual as Southwestern Public Health continues with the second phase in a proposal to establish supervised consumption sites in the region.
Kitchener
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Prost! K-W Oktoberfest keg tapped
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
-
Puppies found allegedly abandoned in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society
The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking
A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.
-
Hallucinating Timmins teen found in hotel room with drugs, weapons
Two young people, ages 14 and 16, have been charged with drug, weapons and other offences following an incident at a Timmins hotel Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
Windsor
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
As many gather this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, often over a turkey dinner, in case you find yourself ducking out for a few last minute items, there are a number of closures to look out for.
-
Crowd rallies against lay-offs at Regency Park long term care home
CUPE Ontario showed its solidarity with a local long-term care home Friday rallying against layoffs.
-
September sees slight increase in Windsor-Essex unemployment rate
The jobless rate in the Windsor region increased to six per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada.
Barrie
-
Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.
-
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
-
Blue Mountain Resort announces opening day
As the leaves start to fall from the trees, officials at Blue Mountain Resort are setting their sights on this winter with plans to open "as early as possible."
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Calgary
-
Several bear warnings in place in Rockies west of Calgary after surprise encounters
Several bear warnings are in place in Kananaskis Country after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.
-
Rising jazz star Perpie closes September with gala concert, Calgary Music Award
September was a bigger month than most for Perpie.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
Winnipeg
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
-
Stefanson to remain as Manitoba PC Party leader until successor is selected
Outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson will remain as the leader of the Manitoba PC Party until a successor is chosen.
-
Winnipeg organization serves up 750 Thanksgiving meals to those need
One Winnipeg organization served up Thanksgiving feasts to those most in need
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-born chef Warren Chow wins Michelin’s 2023 Young Chef Award
Wildlight Kitchen + Bar’s Warren Chow is the second-ever winner of the Young Chef Award, following Michelin’s 2022 debut in Vancouver. Last year’s winner was Ben Miller of Tableau Bar Bistro.
-
Impairment ruled out in fiery crash that killed 1 in B.C. Interior Thursday, police say
The fiery crash that killed one person and closed Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge Thursday was the result of a head-on collision between two tractor-trailer trucks attempting to negotiate a curve, police said in an update Friday.
-
Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash
A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Ekholm, McLeod to miss last preseason game with return dates not yet clear
Most of the team will be there, on the ice Friday night in Edmonton for the Oilers final dress rehearsal of the preseason, with the exception of a big defenceman and a speedy centre.
-
Custom-made outdoor furniture installed throughout Old Strathcona
The Old Strathcona Business Association is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the installation of new outdoor furniture throughout the shopping district.
-
New website to promote Stony Plain Road businesses during LRT construction
The city is hoping to give businesses along Stony Plain Road a boost during LRT construction with the development of a new promotional website.