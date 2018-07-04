

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist struck by a tractor-trailer in Mississauga early Wednesday morning has been rushed to hospital in critical condition, Peel paramedics confirm.

The collision occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on Dixie Road near Midway Boulevard.

Paramedics transported a male patient to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police say the tractor-trailer remained at the scene and Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The southbound lanes of Dixie Road have been closed from Director Gate to Midway Boulevard and northbound lanes are open.