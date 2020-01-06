TORONTO -- CTV News Toronto’s Ken Shaw will anchor his final newscast Monday at 6 p.m.

For more than 40 years, the veteran storyteller has been Toronto’s trusted source for daily local, national and international news.

As a reporter, he was first on scene to cover the aftermath of the Mississauga train derailment in 1979, an event that triggered the largest evacuation in Canadian history. A year later, he travelled to New York City to cover the death of John Lennon.

In April 2001, he became co-anchor of the weekday newscasts CTV News Toronto at Noon and CTV News Toronto at Six, where he guided viewers through countless elections, the coverage of the G20 Summit in 2010 and the deadly van attack in 2018.

Shaw announced his retirement last month during a six o’clock newscast, making sure to stress that he wouldn’t be leaving indefinitely.

“Although I’m leaving the day-to-day duties of the anchor desk, I’m excited to work on a number of special projects at CTV News,” he said.

‘He’s not going to go sit in a rocking chair’

Shaw’s family said that his retirement from the anchor desk isn’t the end of his journalism career.

“He’s not going to go sit in a rocking chair somewhere. You’re talking about somebody who is going to find things to do, meaningful things to do,” his son Ryan Shaw said. “He’s going to pivot into doing other things that fulfill him.”

Shaw has always had a natural interest in the news, his sister Robyn Mowat said, and the family often talked about current affairs at the dinner table.

“The Ken that you see on the news is the same Ken that I see when I'm with him. He's a very sincere, kind and thoughtful person, and I'm very proud of him.”

Mayor proclaims Ken Shaw Day

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced over the weekend that Jan. 6, 2020 will be known as “Ken Shaw Day” in honour of his final newscast.

“In an environment where it’s hard nowadays to find people who just give you the news, the straight news, and they are authentic and they are reliable and they are sort of non-judgemental and they just give you the news—Ken Shaw stands out as someone who has done that for 40 years,” Tory said.

“He certainly deserves to be honoured by having a day proclaimed after him.”