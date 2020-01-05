TORONTO -- Toronto’s mayor has proclaimed Jan. 6, 2020 as “Ken Shaw Day” in honour of the CTV News Toronto veteran who is retiring from the anchor desk.

In an official proclamation posted to social media, John Tory said that Shaw “has been a strong voice for Toronto.”

“Over the years, Ken has been a welcomed guest in millions of homes throughout the GTA—sharing important stories that had an impact on our everyday lives,” the proclamation reads. “Residents knew that they could turn to Ken for the headlines that mattered most.”

“On and off screen, Ken has been a model citizen who has given back to our city through his community advocacy and leadership.”

Pleased to congratulate Ken Shaw on an incredible career with @CTVNews Toronto by proclaiming tomorrow as Ken Shaw Day in the @CityofToronto. Wishing Ken all the best with his future projects. #KenShawDay pic.twitter.com/uc8CZ6kklQ — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 5, 2020

Shaw joined the CTV newsroom in 1979 and became co-anchor of the weekday newscasts CTV News Toronto at Noon and CTV News Toronto at Six in April 2001. He has held that position for nearly 20 years.

He announced his retirement last month during a six o’clock newscast, saying that he is thankful for “the trust viewers put in our team to document the stories of their lives.”

“Although I’m leaving the day-to-day duties of the anchor desk, I’m excited to work on a number of special projects at CTV News.”

“Ken Shaw Day” will coincide with Shaw’s final newscast on Monday.

“This is a day to celebrate Ken’s contributions to our city and wish him well in his retirement from the anchor desk,” Tory said. “We can’t wait to see him again from time to time on the air.”

Nathan Downer, a long-time anchor and reporter with CP24, will join Michelle Dubé as the new co-anchor of CTV News Toronto on Jan. 7.