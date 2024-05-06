Doug Ford says pro-Palestinian university encampments 'need to move'
Ontario's premier called for pro-Palestinian protest encampments to move off university campuses Monday even as one Toronto university suggested it was making progress in its talks with demonstrators.
Premier Doug Ford said he is "not in favour" of the encampments, which have cropped up on several campuses in recent weeks, adding he's getting messages from parents expressing concerns that their kids will be harassed or bullied because of them.
"They need to move. The university has to move these people along," Ford told reporters at the Ontario legislature.
The premier said some of what he's seen and heard about the protests is "unacceptable."
"I can't stand some of the nasty stuff I've been seeing out there," he said.
Ford's comments came as the University of Toronto said it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters involved with an encampment on its campus.
Though the university initially gave protesters a deadline of 10 p.m. last Thursday to leave, administrators later said they wouldn't remove the encampment if its activities remained peaceful.
Sandy Welsh, the university's vice-provost of students, said in a statement Monday morning that members of the administration met with student representatives for the encampment over the weekend and the discussions "have been constructive."
The representatives and administrators are working together to address concerns about health and safety, as well as reports of threatening or hateful language, she said.
The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle last Thursday has seen protesters call on the university to disclose ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies.
Mohammad Yassin, a fourth-year student and one of the spokespeople for the demonstrators, said he was part of the group that met with administrators on the weekend.
The statement issued Monday was disheartening because it "perpetuates lies" about the demonstration, he said.
The administration's ongoing allegations that the protesters are not part of the university community or that they are engaging in hate speech are simply not true, Yassin said.
"During the second or third day of our camp, we had a Shabbat dinner that was organized by the Jewish faculty and community of our camp, while we were being accused of antisemitism," he said. "We shut down any forms of hatred, antisemitism, virulently. It's against our community guidelines, and we have processes to deal with people who promote this kind of hate."
The group went into the talks believing they would be discussing their demands soon, but instead the university has continued to focus on "trivial things" like the fence around the area and sanitation, he said.
"We are only going to talk about demands with the university going forward. ... It is not worth our time to be discussing fences when over 30,000 people in Gaza have been killed."
The International Court of Justice is investigating whether Israel has committed acts of genocide in the ongoing war in Gaza, with a ruling expected to take years. Israel has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and accused the court of bias.
Israel's campaign in Gaza was launched after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 men women and children hostage in October. The Israeli offensive has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.
Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa, McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
Mediterranean staple may lower your risk of death from dementia, study finds
A daily spoonful of olive oil could lower your risk of dying from dementia, according to a new study by Harvard scientists.
DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar
Hamas said it has accepted a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza, prompting Israel to say it would send a delegation to negotiate – though it warned the proposal remained far from the 'necessary requirements.'
NDP calls out Conservatives for effort to quash pharmacare legislation
The federal New Democrats are calling out Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party for trying to block the bill that could pave the way for millions of Canadians to access birth control and diabetes coverage.
An El Nino-less summer is coming. Here's what that could mean for Canada
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard's appeal of extradition order
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard's application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
For the first time, researchers have identified a genetic form of late-in-life Alzheimer's disease
For the first time, researchers have identified a genetic form of late-in-life Alzheimer’s disease — in people who inherit two copies of a worrisome gene.
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'Incendiary objects' found under machinery at future Northvolt site in Quebec, company says
'Incendiary objects' have allegedly been placed under machinery on the site of Northvolt's future battery plant in Monteregie, seriously endangering employees, according to the company.
-
Quebec slow to make changes to child protection system after Granby girl's 2019 killing
It's been five years since a seven year-old girl was killed by her stepmother in Granby, after months of abuse, in the presence of her father who never intervened. The case put Quebec's youth protection system under the microscope. A damning report was supposed to bring about changes but little has changed since.
-
Tesla self-driving accident leaves Montreal man with hefty bill
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
Ottawa
-
'He was a nice kid': Sir Guy Carleton students remember teen stabbed to death
Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School have placed roses outside the city building in Nepean where one of their classmates was stabbed on Thursday and later died of his injuries.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March.
-
Cornwall, Ont. high school briefly locked down after armed man threatens staff members
A 35-year-old Scarborough, Ont. man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening staff at a Cornwall high school with a weapon Monday, prompting a brief lockdown.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
-
Playoff fever in North Bay as Battalion prepares for Game 7
The North Bay Battalion plays Game 7 tonight in the Eastern Conference finals in Oshawa.
-
Man charged with child abduction in northern Ont. elects for trial by judge
A Brampton man in his 30s charged with abducting a northern Ontario boy last summer has elected to be tried by a judge without a jury.
Kitchener
-
OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
-
Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores
A Guelph, Ont. man is believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.
-
Fire at Stratford Beer Store causes $1.5 M in damage
Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of a Beer Store in Stratford Monday, according to police.
London
-
London, Ont.’s flame train a reminder to sign up for emergency alerts
The city admits it is 'begging' Londoners to sign up for emergency alerts. The plea comes at the start of Emergency Preparedness Week, and just two weeks after a freight train engulfed in flames almost brought responders into a real-life emergency exercise.
-
Guelph police arrest London man in connection to alleged LCBO thefts
A London man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a theft in 2022 of more than $3,300 in alcoholic products from two Guelph LCBO stores.
-
How do you feel about the green bin program and change in garbage collection schedule?
The City of London is collecting feedback on the newly-rolled out green bin program and bi-weekly garbage pickup. According to the city, the feedback will be used to inform a preliminary review of the changes that were implemented Jan. 15.
Windsor
-
Tecumseh considers removing crossing guards, parents concerned
The Town of Tecumseh could soon be without crossing guards altogether, as council considers a plan to phase them out.
-
Suspect charged after shots fired at Howard Avenue house
Windsor police officers have arrested a 22-year-old man following a shots fired investigation on Howard Avenue over the weekend.
-
$700,000 in damage after overnight house fire in Windsor
Fire broke out in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue between Elliott Street and Erie Street.
Barrie
-
Sentences handed down in Barrie catwalk shooting
Sentencing has been handed down to two men who pleaded guilty for their roles in a Barrie catwalk shooting last spring that left the victim fighting for his life.
-
Horse and 2 drivers injured in collision
A 21-year-old horse was injured after the trailer he was in overturned following a collision in New Tecumseth.
-
One person seriously injured in Wasaga Beach collision
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a single-vehicle collision over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard's appeal of extradition order
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard's application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
-
Man charged with manslaughter for 2022 shooting of woman
Nearly two years after a Winnipeg woman was found shot and died of her injuries, police have charged a 49-year-old man with manslaughter.
Atlantic
-
Concern over speeding in Fredericton neighbourhood grows after 2 teens, young adult killed in crash
Three people – including two teens – are dead, and two others are injured after a crash that has left a greater Fredericton community shaken.
-
Youth charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Prospect Bay, N.S.
Police say a youth has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Prospect Bay, N.S., Sunday morning.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
N.L.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
-
Evicted from St. John's, N.L. tent city, this man refuses bed in 'disgusting' shelter
A homeless man in Newfoundland says he refuses to sleep in a shelter after workers wearing balaclavas and haz-mat suits tore down a tent encampment in St. John's on Friday.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton businesswoman fined, put on house arrest for scamming newcomers
An Ontario woman working in Edmonton has been convicted of defrauding newcomers of tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Edmonton Queen ready to sail again as new owners gear up for the season
The Edmonton Queen Riverboat has new owners and they're excited to get sailing.
-
Appeals by Alta. men convicted in Métis hunter deaths dismissed
Appeals by the two men convicted in the deaths of a pair of Métis hunters in Alberta in 2020 will not be heard in court, justices in Edmonton decided on Monday.
Calgary
-
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
-
'A big help': Relief anticipated with rainfall to break dry spell in southeastern Alberta
Parts of southern Alberta are expecting significant rainfall over the next few days, which is welcome news for farmers.
-
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
Regina
-
SaskTel employee caught running cash-for-credits scheme, costs Crown over $6,000
The organization that oversees the province's Crown corporations says that a SaskTel employee was caught taking personal payments in a cash-for-credits scheme.
-
New sensor system will warn drivers when Regina's Albert Street, Sask. Drive underpass is flooded
The City of Regina says a new warning system will help drivers avoid one of the most infamous problems in the Queen City, flooding at the Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive underpass.
-
Regina man arrested after stealing truck, crashing it, then robbing hotel restaurant: police say
A Regina man is in custody after a string of incidents saw a stolen vehicle crashed and a hotel restaurant robbed late last week.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet strikes deal with mechanics, avoiding Sask. flight disruptions
Saskatchewan travelers can breathe a sigh of relief — WestJet announced on Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with a newly-formed mechanics’ union just 48 hours before a threatened lockout.
-
London Drugs stores in Saskatoon could be open again soon following 'cybersecurity incident'
Saskatoon’s three London Drugs locations are set to re-open soon, one week after a data breach shut down stores across western Canada.
-
SIRT investigating after women dies following Sask. RCMP investigation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will be conducting an investigation after a woman who was found to be in need of medical care in Swift Current died following a police response on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver considering 'potential public viewing' options for Canucks Round 2 games
After the Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators to advance to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs, Vancouver says it's looking into "potential public viewing opportunities" for upcoming games.
-
Do you recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP seek suspect in sexual assault of senior
Mounties in Burnaby have released a sketch of a man they say is suspected in the sexual assault of a woman in her 80s in a city park more than two months ago.
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
-
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat sinks near Vancouver Island
A marine salvage operation is underway in U.S. waters off Vancouver Island after a man and his dog were forced to abandon their sinking fishing boat Friday.