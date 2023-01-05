Crews continue to clear heavy flooding caused by watermain break in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say sinkholes are now forming after a watermain break along Mississauga’s waterfront, and roads in the area are not expected to reopen until Friday evening.

On Thursday afetrnoon, Peel police tweeted a video showing waist-high water on Lakeshore Road. Several vehicles are seen in the video trapped in flood water.

Police say they were first notified about it at around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. Police say two people had to be helped after their cars got stuck in the water.

Police say crews from the Region of Peel are on the scene to fix the issue. Water has been shut off in the area.

Early Friday morning, police said sinkholes are forming in the area.

Lakeshore Road West is closed in both directions between Lorne Park Road and Ibar Way.

This stretch of roadway is expected to remain closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday