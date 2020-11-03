TORONTO -- Another student at a Toronto elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections among staff and students to 13.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Glamorgan Junior Public School in Scarborough last week after nine staff members and two students tested positive for the virus. Another 58 students who were learning in one wing of the building were told to self-isolate for 14 days and the school has remained open.

A number of staff members at the school refused to work on Monday as a result of the outbreak and by mid-morning yesterday, only 11 adults were left to supervise the children who remained.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said another student has now tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases at the school to 13.

That student is believed to be among the children who were told to self-isolate following the outbreak.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents staff at the school, confirmed Tuesday that employees do not plan on entering the school again today.

According to a spokesperson from CUPE, the Ministry of Labour will be attending the school.

The principal of the school, Teri Molnar, sent a letter to parents on Monday asserting that both the Ministry of Labour and Toronto Public Health gave the school the green light to continue operating.