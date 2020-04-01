TORONTO -- Toronto’s medical officer of health says that measures adopted by the city to combat the spread of COVID-19 could be in place for months.

“Based on the experiences of other jurisdictions, it is my belief that these measures may need to be in place for up to 12 weeks,” Dr. Eileen de Villa said at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“But I would tell you that how long these measures need to be in place, how successful we are in terms of controlling virus spread is entirely in our hands.”

“The more we are able to put these measures into place, the more we are able as a community to adhere to these measures, to adhere to the recommendations, the shorter will be the duration of these measures and the more effective we will be, most importantly, at reducing the loss of lives in our community.”

Public health officials say that as of Wednesday there are 628 confirmed cases in the city and 165 more probable cases. Of those 628, de Villa says that 65 patients are in hospital, 33 of which are in an intensive care unit.

“In the last two weeks we have seen a more than 500 per cent increase in these counts. This is a not a favourable trajectory and as your medical officer of health responsible for protecting the city’s health, your health, I am deeply concerned.”

The city says that it is now taking “unprecedented action” to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto including the following measures:

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are ordered by the medical officer of health to stay home, under the Health Protection and Promotion Act for 14 days

Any person who has had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 is also ordered to stay home by the medical officer of health for 14 days

Anyone who is not ill or has not travelled, is strongly directed to stay home except for the following reasons: Accessing healthcare or medication, shopping for groceries once per week, walking their dogs or to get daily exercise while maintaining physical distancing of at least two metres

People returning from international travel must stay home, which is already a federal order

Anyone over the age of 70, as the province announced this week, is strongly encouraged to stay home as much as possible

Increased supports for self-isolation for those experiencing homelessness

Only essential businesses remain open, and those businesses maximize physical distancing and infection prevention and control practices, and limit in-person access to those businesses, as much as possible

Increased cleaning and active screening of employees at all businesses.

“I realize that I depict a very stark picture here, a very stark picture, but one that is honest and true and premised on the data in front of us,” de Villa said.

“The more we can, as Torontontians, rally together for the next 12 weeks to comply with these measures, the more we can make it through this challenge and protect ourselves, our loved ones and our entire city."